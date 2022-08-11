You’ve heard the story before, I’m sure. A professional athlete from a small town has a successful career, comes back home, and gets a road or street named after his or herself. For an athlete still in college, this is almost unheard of, especially in our local area, but not anymore.
JP Vaught, a now 4-time national champion in track at Centre College, has received the massive honor of having a road named after himself. That road being Patterson Branch Road, which has now been dedicated as JP Vaught Run.
At the opening of the Pulaski County Fiscal Court bi-weekly meeting on Tuesday, County Judge Execute Steve Kelley read a resolution calling for the dedication of Patterson Branch Road as “JP Vaught Run.” The road will not be officially renamed, but will carry that extra title in honor of Vaught, a four-time national champion on the college level.
“We are blessed with greatness in our presence today,” said Kelley, acknowledging Vaught being in the audience for the meeting. “We’ve had this young man in our court before, John Paul Vaught ... We recognized him once before with a Pulaski County Colonel (designation) but since then, he’s decided that wasn’t enough, so he’s been working. He set all kinds of records as a high school student, school records, state records ... then he goes to college, and he’s named the college athlete of the year in his division. ... We’re proud of you, JP.”
For any normal person heading to Southwestern High School, you may know that road as just being one of the ways you head to get to Southwestern High School. For Vaught, it was the road he spent his childhood and teenage years living on, which means a ton to him.
“Patterson Branch is the road I live off of and is the road you take to get to Southwestern, so it’s kind of cool having the road you grew up on dedicated to you,” Vaught stated.
For Vaught to be getting this honor so early in a potential long career in running is a huge deal, but according to Vaught, there is still much left for him to do.
“It means a lot to me to be able to say that I have done all these things, but I’m never complacent. There’s still so much more I want to do and I plan on doing it by the time it’s all said and done,” he exclaimed.
There’s no doubt that Vaught will be one of the greatest athletes to come out of our local area by the time his career is done and this honor is just one of many that Vaught will have bestowed upon himself.
