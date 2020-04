Patty Perkins

Patty Perkins (Somerset High School-1990) was a standout sprinter for the Lady Jumpers' track team. Patty ran the anchor leg for the 800-meter relay team that placed fifth in the state in 1988, fifth in 1989 and sixth in 1990. Patty competed individually in the 100 meters and 200 meters, and ran most of the relay races.