Paul Judd signs with University of Pikeville 

Pulaski County High School senior Paul Judd signed to play football at University of Pikeville. In his two years at Pulaski County, Judd started in 25 games on the Maroons' offensive line. On hand for Judd's signing to Pikeville was, front row from left, Lisa Judd, Paul Judd, and Terry Judd; back row from left, Stephen Godby, Jacob Denney, Cody Wesley, Jason Roberts, John Hines, Bill Sharp, Phil Russell, and Josh Roberts.
