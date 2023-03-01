LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville ended the home portion of its historically bad basketball season Tuesday night the same way it began -- with a loss. And, of course, there have been a bunch of defeats in between, so maybe it's a time for a sigh of relief more than anything else that the season is finally coming to a close.
Virginia Tech ruined the Cardinals' Senior Night festivities with a somewhat deceptive 71-54 victory in the KFC Yum! Center, its first win in Louisville since Metro Conference days in 1991 and only the Hokies' second victory over U of L anywhere in the last 19 meetings.
The Cards finished their home schedule 4-15, their most home losses ever. U of L (4-26, 2-17 ACC) has one more regular-season game, at Virginia Saturday, then will be the 15th seed in the ACC Tournament next week and will face either Syracuse or Boston College in the first round of the ACC Tournament Tuesday in Greensboro, N.C.
In his post-game press conference coach Kenny Payne addressed the Louisville fan base, addressing the future and emphasizing he won't wave the white flag as the brutal season winds down.
"I think they (the fans) feel like I feel. I'm frustrated with the same things they are," he said. "Lack of energy, lack of confidence, lack of fight. I'm preaching that every day and I'm going to fix it. We're going to get this program fixed, most likely sooner rather than later, and we'll have kids who know what it means to represent Louisville basketball.
"But I'm not giving up on any player on this team. I challenge them and work them hard every day and I'm going to continue to challenge them, push them, give them everything I've got until the season is over. I hope and pray every day that they figure it out."
A look at the final score provides no clue that deep into the second half, it looked as if Louisville might send its fans away happy for a change. A 14-6 surge fueled by nine points from El Ellis and five from JJ Traynor pulled the cards to within 50-47 with 9:07 remaining.
Then Virginia Tech coach Mike Young called a timeout and when the Hokies (17-13, 7-12) returned to the court, the roof caved in on the Cards as the visitors scored 14 unanswered points en route to a 19-2 run that gave them a 64-47 lead at the 4:29 mark and settled the issue. In all, U of L was outscored 21-7 in the final nine minutes.
"Our offense was stagnant," Payne said. "The ball was never moving or popping and we didn't get any baskets in transition because we weren't getting stops. They were more physical than us. We didn't set great screens, probably because they were bumping us."
Virginia Tech manhandled the Cards for much of the second half on both ends of the floor and wound up with a 24-13 advantage in second chance points and an 18-5 gap on points off turnovers.
"How do you do that and win?" Payne asked. "You can't win. We didn't fight or hit first. We played all the way to the end of the possession and then let go of the rope and they'd get an offensive rebound and a stick-back. Virginia Tech is a good, solid team that doesn't make mistakes on either end of the court and if you're not alert and in tune they're going to burn you."
Ellis and Mike James each finished with 14 points, but combined to miss 9-of-10 three-point attempts as U of L finished 2-of-14 (14.3 percent) from deep.
Virginia Tech had four players in double figures, led by forward Grant Basile with 18 points. Forward Justyn Mutts racked up a double-double with 13 points and 12 rebounds, along with four assists. Those two spurred the Hokies' decisive run by scoring 11 of the 14 points.
