Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.