LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's basketball game against North Carolina was promoted as a "White Out," with fans urged to wear their favorite Cardinal white gear, but it could be better described as a wipeout.
U of L (2-16, 0-7 ACC started fast, then faded just as fast as the Tar Heels (12-6, 4-3) rolled to an 80-59 victory in front of 14,842 fans, the largest crowd of the season in the KFC Yum! Center.
The Cards, suffering their seventh straight loss, played 10 solid minutes in building an early 15-7 lead and actually looked as if they could be on their way to an upset. Not quite. Trailing 19-15, North Carolina began taking charge with a 14-2 run over the next six minutes and ended the first half on a 22-7 surge for a 37-26 lead at intermission.
After U of L scored the first five points of the second half, it quickly became more of the same. Leading 41-33, the Heels erupted for 12 unanswered points to open a 53-37 gap and the Cards were finished, going on to trail by as many as 23 points twice.
"It's real simple, I had multiple guys on the court today who didn't compete," said UofL coach Kenny Payne, who was more downcast and reserved than he had been after most of the previous defeats and talked on his radio show of the need to restructure his roster by recruiting better players. "They didn't play with fire against a very good North Carolina team. You can't win that way. When you get two or more guys that are starting or playing major minutes and they're negative 20 (El Ellis and JJ Traynor), it's impossible to make that up anywhere.
"I liked the way we started, I liked our energy to start the game. I thought we put them on their heels. Just couldn't sustain it. Mentally couldn't sustain it with the focus we needed, the fight we needed or the ability to play with physicality like we needed."
If that all sounds familiar, that's because it's virtually the same mantra Payne has preached all season, but nothing changes. The basketball sins that contributed to their downfall against UNC are identical to the ones that have plagued them all season:
Turnovers, poor shooting, long scoring droughts, defensive lapses, lack of a consistent scoring threat other than Ellis. . .
The Heels placed five players in double figures to U of L's one -- Ellis with 22 points. They had 11 steals (U of L had three) and scored 23 points off 14 Cardinal turnovers. They shot 47 percent to U of L's 37 and hit 7-of-24 3-pointers while watching the Cards brick 13 of 14. Thanks in large part to its steals that led to layups and dunks, UNC scored 17 fast break points. U of L had two.
National Player of the Year candidate Armando Bacot wasn't expected to play after suffering an ankle injury Wednesday in a loss to Virginia, but he started and had a double-double of 11 points and 10 rebounds by halftime, despite sitting out the final five minutes with two fouls. He picked up two more fouls within 18 seconds early in the second half and went to the sideline again, but still finished with 14 points and 16 boards in 24 1/2 minutes.
As noted, he had plenty of help, with three other starters and reserve De'Marco Dunn (14 points) all contributing double figures. Caleb Love had five steals to go along with 10 points and RJ Davis dished five assists to complement his 12 points.
Payne said he still hasn't been able to get his players to understand the tradition and expectations of Louisville's basketball program and react accordingly.
"Do you understand where you are or understand the history and pride that comes with this?" he said in reference to what he asks his players. "What this program means to so many people? The answer is no. When you decided to wear this jersey, you have an obligation to come in and fight. We have guys who don't fully understand that. They're gonna make mistakes, they're not robots. But they need to know what it means to be in that jersey."
U of L has only one game next week, hosting surprising Pittsburgh (12-6, 5-2), which has won six of its last eight and has beaten both North Carolina and Virginia, Wednesday night. Then there's a week-long break before a trip to Boston College on Jan. 25.
