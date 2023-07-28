LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Louisville's basketball team, which features nine new players, finished summer workouts Thursday and coach Kenny Payne held his first media conference since the end of last season to give an update on his club's progress and what he expects going forward.
NCAA rules allowed the coaches to work with the players eight hours a week. Official practice will open on Sept. 25 and the first game will be in early November. UofL's 2023-24 schedule should be announced next month.
Here are some of the main points Payne talked about:
IMPRESSIONS OF HIS SECOND LOUISVILLE TEAM-- "We got a lot accomplished. It's a step better. We're headed in the right direction with this program. We have a bunch of players that are pretty good basketball players. And my hope and goal is that when you guys look at them, they pass the eye test. That's the first order of business for me, the eye test. Meaning that you can tell that this program has taken a big jump. I feel like we established the way we want to play; we did no defense, mostly offense, a lot of skill work to get them to understand this is the way we want to play. The tempo we want to play with, conditioning is vital to what we do. The things that we did in strength and conditioning vital to where we want to make each single player better. So I feel I feel pretty good about how are we leaving this summer."
ON WHY HE HAS BEEN UNAVAILABLE TO THE MEDIA SINCE UofL's LOSS TO BOSTON COLLEGE IN THE ACC TOURNAMENT ALMOST FOUR MONTHS AGO--"Listen, this is a hard job. It's been a lot of years of hurt from a lot of people and in order to fix this I needed to hunker down and get to work bringing the type of kids that need to be in this program instead of being accessible to reporters for interviews. I've got to grind. And that's just the reality of it. I lost every game last year (almost, 4-28), so I've got work to do."
ON THE FOUR RETURNING SCHOLARSHIP PLAYERS: FORWARDS BRANDON HUNTLEY HATFIELD, EMMANUEL OKORAFOR AND JJ TRAYNOR, AND GUARD/FORWARD MIKE JAMES--"Brandon texted me this morning that he's down to 8 percent body fat. I'm ecstatic, now he understands what I'm trying to do. I love that. He probably played at 15-20 percent last year. Mike James has worked so hard on his ballhandling, his shooting, that I can put him all over the court now and he'd be comfortable. And his ability to lead when he's never been in that position, he's vocal now, dragging guys along.
"Emannuel came in here and it was like a fish out of water. He was trying to just see what college basketball is and his leg injury was a setback. Then he worked hard and this summer, he goes to Canada (as a member of Africa's Globl Jam team) and he performs and people say, 'wow, he's gotten better.' With JJ, I'm no longer watching him hold his head down when he misses a shot. I'm watching him now have the confidence to get past it, to just play basketball, knowing that his success is predicated on giving energy every single second."
Payne didn't mention many of the newcomers, but here's what he had to say about what he's seen so far from several of them:
POINT GUARD SKYY CLARK, A TRANSFER FROM ILLINOS--"Very talented, very skilled, doesn't get rushed, doesn't allow anything to to knock him off kilter, stays even keel, flatline. Poised, can shoot it, can handle it, can defend. mentally tough. He's been vocal. He's done everything that I've asked him to do and I'm I'm happy he's here. And he's a good basketball player."
DENNIS EVANS, 7-1 FRESHMAN--"Great personality, unbelievable work ethic. Probably the most unique player on our team, seven-foot-one, very thin, elite shot blocker, but has a really good touch. And so the game isn't gonna slow down for him. He has to adjust to the game. Today's basketball games are fast-moving and the game isn't gonna slow down for him. He can't be behind the action. He's gotten better, gotten stronger, still has a long way to go. But he's a unique basketball player, a unique shot blocker with unique length to go with an unbelievable touch around the basket. And he can shoot jump shots."
KALEB GLENN, 6-7, FRESHMAN--Obviously, a Louisville kid (Male High School). He's a little bit behind on the perimeter stuff because he's big, strong and played around the basket in high school naturally. Now he's having to learn to be on the perimeter. And at 6-6, 6-7, you can't just think that you can catch the ball from five feet and score over seven-footers, 6-10 guys. So I'm asking him to embrace being uncomfortable being on the perimeter, and he's done a great job. He plays hard, brings great energy. He should be a great defender. He has gotten better since he's been here."
