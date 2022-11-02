LOUISVILLE — It only took one public appearance to set off the ringing of alarm bells regarding the prospects of Louisville’s basketball team for the upcoming season, with fans and commentators on social media and sports talk radio predicting a rough inaugural campaign for new coach Kenny Payne.
After the Cardinals’ embarrassing 57-47 loss to Lenoir-Rhyne, a Division II team missing its two best players, Payne anticipated the reaction to U of L’s defeat that snapped a 39-game winning streak in exhibition play and asked for patience.
The Cards were already held in low esteem, being picked to finish as low as 12th in the Atlantic Coast Conference.
“We’re not the most talented team in the world, we’re not,” Payne said. “We just made that evident by losing to a Division II school. I hope (fans) understand that this is going to be a marathon, not a sprint.
“I say it all the time and everybody laughs. Danny Manning, Kenny Payne, Milt Wagner, Reece Gaines, Nolan Smith. On paper, you look at our staff and you’re like, ‘Oh my goodness, they’re going to win every game.’ But they’re not playing; these guys are playing. We have great fans. Of course, they’re going to be some people who jump off and I’m good with that. But the true fans, the real Louisville fans are going to be with us through thick and thin. I knew that coming in, so I’m not worried a about it.”
Payne is eager to see how his players react to the loss and criticism, and he’ll find out if they pass their first test at 7:30 p.m. Thursday when U of L hosts another D II school in Chaminade, although the Silver Swords from Honolulu may not be as formidable as Lenoir-Ryhne based on their 101-57 loss at Ohio State Tuesday night.
Chaminade’s game against U of L is part of a Maui Jim Invitational agreement that has the Swords playing select Maui participants at their venues during even years when not participating in Lahaina. The Cards will play in this year’s Maui tournament Nov. 21-23, beginning with No. 10 Arkansas.
“Right out of the gate, we’re going to see who we are,” Payne said. “You just lost to a team you never should have lost to. They are a very good team, but you should not have lost to them. How will you go and handle that adversity? That’s what I’ really looking forward to seeing.”
Chaminade is coached by Eric Bovaird, who is in his 12th season and has a Kentucky connection. He is married to Leigh Carr Bovaird, a Southern Indiana native who played basketball at Eastern Kentucky.
This will be Louisville’s final tuneup for its season opener against Bellarmine next Wednesday.
POINT GUARD COMMITS IN ‘24 CLASS
The most glaring shortcoming for the Cards is their thin backcourt that lacks a true point guard. Help is on the way, but it won’t arrive for a while.
T.J. Robinson, a 6-4 junior point guard from Montclair, N.J., became U of L’s first commitment for the 2024-2025 season this week, choosing the Cards over Kansas State, Georgetown, LSU and Temple, among others. Robinson is ranked the No. 30 point guard and No. 87 overall prospect in his class by 247Sports, but his AAU coach, Pervis Ellison, disputes that ranking.
“T.J. is an elite athlete who can really score,” said Ellison, Payne’s teammate on the 1986 national championship team who attended Robinson’s commitment ceremony. “I don’t care where he is ranked, he is definitely one of the top 25 athletes in his class. He is super quick and he wants to score.”
