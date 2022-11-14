LOUISVILLE, Ky. (KT) -- Yes, the college basketball season is less than one week old and Louisville has played only two games, but it should be painfully obvious to anyone who watched those two contests that this is going to be a long season for the Cardinals (0-2).
Kenny Payne will get another chance to celebrate his first win as U of L's coach when the Cards host Appalachian State (2-0) of the Sun Belt Conference at 6 p.m. Tuesday in the KFC Yum! Center.
And after suffering one-point losses to mid-level Bellarmine and Wright State, U of L badly needs a victory before heading to Hawaii next week for the Maui Jim Invitational, where a strong, top 25-laden field awaits. Translation: the Cards are likely to go 0-3 on the island.
When they return to the mainland, they'll face back-to-back home games within six days against Maryland in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge and ACC rival Miami before a road trip to Florida State. U of L was picked to finish 12th in the 15-team ACC, which is looking generous at this point.
"Each game we're getting better," senior guard El Ellis said. "It's going to take time. We're a young team, but we do have the pieces we need to be good. I don't have any doubt in anybody in our locker room. I feel like we're going to be fine."
Sorry El, but the early evidence strongly suggests otherwise.
The most recent loss, 73-72 to Wright State Saturday, was a collective nightmare of mistakes, none more glaring than several in the final 12 seconds and one of which can be pinned on the head coach.
First, Ellis took an inbounds pass in the corner, was immediately trapped in a double-team at Wright's end of the floor and couldn't avoid a jump ball, with the possession arrow favoring the Raiders with 8.4 seconds on the clock.
Then, when Payne declined to order a foul with two fouls to give, U of L let Wright's best player, guard Trey Calvin, dribble around until he got free enough off a screen to hit an 18-foot dagger over late-arriving Mike James and Brandon Huntley-Hatfield for the win.
"I can't really explain all of it, except I know they don't want to make mistakes," Payne said. "I have told this team from the day I walked in here that all I really care about is that you look confident, that you play with energy and you learn to play with each other. Don't let your opponent feel like they belong. You are Louisville. You understand what that means? Well, what is happening is that I have guys who don't know what that means."
So Louisville has managed to lose two very winnable games by one point, the first consecutive one-point defeats in 60 years. In 1962 Peck Hickman's team lost to DePaul in triple overtime and Bradley 80-79. The Cards have actually lost three one-pointers in a row, having ended the 2022 season with a 51-50 loss to Virginia in the ACC Tournament.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.