Southwestern High School sophomore Payton Acey recorded a double-double in the Lady Warriors' upset win over state-ranked Franklin County High School. Acey scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Acey also connected on three shots from beyond the arc.
featured alert urgent
Payton Acey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Trending Video
Recommended for you
Trending Recipes
This Week's Circulars
Obituaries
Patsy Walker, age 79, of Somerset, KY, passed away on Thursday, January 6, 2022 at Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital. Services are pending at this time and will be announced later. Lake Cumberland Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements for Patsy Walker.
Most Popular
Articles
- PCHS senior earns full ride to Princeton
- Attorney with Somerset ties scores win in class action lawsuit
- Bald eagle that picked up boy is shot
- Shirlene Epperson Taylor running for county judge
- Parents of adult autistic children face hard questions about their futures
- Maroons, Patriots battle for 12th Region supremacy
- Pulaski County ranked sixth in state in AP Poll
- Kate Golden, Nathanael Turner are Runners of the Year
- Burnside welcomes new police officer to start 2022
- Lake Cumberland welcomes first baby of 2022
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.