Payton Acey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School sophomore Payton Acey recorded a double-double in the Lady Warriors' upset win over state-ranked Franklin County High School. Acey scored 17 points and pulled down 12 rebounds. Acey also connected on three shots from beyond the arc.

