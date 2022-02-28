Payton Acey named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Southwestern High School sophomore Payton Acey turned in a double-double in the Lady Warriors' 48th District Tournament girls basketball championship win over Wayne County High School. Acey scored a game-high 19 points and pulled down 10 rebounds. Acey had four steals, a blocked shot and an assist in the game.

 Nick Hibbard

