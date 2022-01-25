Payton Acey's 23 leads Lady Warriors in 8th straight win

BARBOURVILLE – The Southwestern High School girls basketball team secured their eight straight win in a road game 69-61 victory over Knox Central High School on Monday. The Lady Warriors led the homstanding Lady Panthers by as much as 23 points in the contest.
Southwestern sophomore Payton Acey led all scorers with 23 points. Acey nailed two treys, pulled down seven rebounds, had three blocked shots and four steals on the night.
Kinsley Molden and Ayden Smiddy scored 18 points each. Molden hit four shots from beyond the arc, had three rebounds and two assists. Smiddy led the team with four assists.
Makayla Noritis scored five points and had a team-high 10 rebounds. Jessalyn Flynn scored four points, and Taylor Nelson had one point.
Southwestern, who has the best record in the 12th Region at 16-4, will play Belfry on Friday in the Rocket Classic at Rockcastle County High School.
