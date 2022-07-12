Payton Ellison: High jump king at Union

We have had so many successful athletic careers launched here in our beautiful area and yet another name to add to that list is Payton Ellison. A 2019 graduate of Somerset High School, Ellison played football and ran track as a Briar Jumper before committing to run track for Union College.
Ellison is currently going into what will be his senior year with Union, with his specialty being the high jump. In 2022, he competed in meets in both the indoor season, competing in 5 meets with 1 1st-place finish, that being in the Bellarmine Open with a 2.0 meters jump, and the outdoor season, competing in 7 meets with 5 1st-place finishes, including in the Pioneer Invite and Landon Bond Invitational, and 2 2nd-place finishes.
Ellison's 2022 outdoor season was definitely one to be remembered for the ages. In the Championship meet of the Appalachian Athletic Conference, the then-Junior placed in 2nd-place in the high jump with a mark of 1.99 meters or roughly 6 and a half feet, just narrowly missing out on qualifying for the NAIA National Meet by 2.33 inches, but good enough to earn himself All-Conference honors.
However, his top achievement of the year came in the St. Francis Last Chance Meet, where Ellison cemented his name in the record books by jumping a 2.04 meters or roughly 6.69 feet to claim the school record. Any athlete dreams of having their name in a school record book so I can only imagine how thrilled he was. That is a legacy that will last a lifetime for any athlete, regardless if their record eventually gets broken in later years.
Ellison is an exercise science major at Union College. In his near future, he plans on pursuing his master's degree after his senior year and using his extra year of eligibility due to the COVID pandemic. As far as future goals or plans, he has interest in injury rehab and coaching, but is not completely sure of his direction as of this moment.
