Payton Ellison, a senior at Union College, had 5 1st-place finishes in his outdoor track and field season. Ellison also set the school record for the high jump at 2.04 meters in the St. Francis Last Chance Meet.
Payton Ellison named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week
Ellison set Union College high jump record
By JACOB PRATT
Commonwealth Journal
