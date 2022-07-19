Payton Ellison named Citizens Bank Athlete of the Week

Payton Ellison, a senior at Union College, had 5 1st-place finishes in his outdoor track and field season. Ellison also set the school record for the high jump at 2.04 meters in the St. Francis Last Chance Meet.

 

