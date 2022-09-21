NIBROC sand volleyball tourney winners

A team made up of some former Pulaski County athletic alumni won the NIBROC sand volleyball tournament in Corbin a few weekends ago. From left: Mason Burnett, John Nelson, Molli Nelson, Sydney Parmelee, Lyndsey Parmelee, and Aubrey Weaver.

A team with some Pulaski County High School alumni won the sand volleyball tournament at NIBROC in Corbin a few weekends ago. Sydney Parmelee, Lyndsey Parmelee, and Molli Nelson are all former volleyball players at Pulaski County. Nelson was also a softball player for the Maroons.

Other team members included Mason Burnett, a resident of Meade County, John Nelson, a former baseball player at Pulaski County, and Aubrey Weaver, a former football and basketball player at Wayne County.

