A team with some Pulaski County High School alumni won the sand volleyball tournament at NIBROC in Corbin a few weekends ago. Sydney Parmelee, Lyndsey Parmelee, and Molli Nelson are all former volleyball players at Pulaski County. Nelson was also a softball player for the Maroons.
Other team members included Mason Burnett, a resident of Meade County, John Nelson, a former baseball player at Pulaski County, and Aubrey Weaver, a former football and basketball player at Wayne County.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.