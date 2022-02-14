PC enjoys a huge Senior Night sendoff

The visiting Russell County Lakers -- 4-19 on the season coming into Saturday night's game at Pulaski County -- had no chance whatsoever against the Maroons.
Pulaski County -- on Senior Night -- looked about as dominant as the Maroons have looked all season long.
John Fraley's club scored 28 fast break points in transition, scoring on layup after layup and dunk after dunk. Simply put, Russell County was outclassed from the opening tap.
The Maroons had 13 players ink their names into the scoring column, led by Caden Lancaster's 17 points, with 15 of those 17 coming in the first half of play when Pulaski County blew this one wide open.
As a result, it was the Maroons improving to 25-1 on the season with an impressive, 95-56 romp over Russell County.
"We played well tonight," stated Fraley after the game. "We did a good job of getting our hands on some balls around the midcourt area, and that got us into some easy transition baskets."
The win over Russell County by 39 points came 24 hours after an impressive, 81-57 victory over arch-rival Southwestern last Friday night. Both of those wins came after PC's first loss of the season -- an 82-54 loss last week on the road at North Laurel.
Safe to say the players responded in very positive fashion after tasting defeat for the first time this season.
"The guys came in ready to work after that loss at North Laurel last Tuesday," pointed out Fraley. "We knew we had to put that game behind us and move on, and that's exactly what our guys have done."
"That's the sign of a mature team," added the PC coach. "I was happy with how they responded at practice and their work ethic. We still have a lot of things that we need to clean up, but our guys response after that loss last week was exactly what we needed it to be."
Against the Lakers on Saturday evening at The PC Gym, the response was to throw and land haymakers early and often, as Fraley's club did exactly that to Russell County.
In a sign of things to come, PC had seven players score in the first period, with all four seniors -- Caleb Sloan, Gavin Stevens, Zach Travis, and Channer Sears -- all putting up points in the game's first eight minutes of play.
PC never trailed in this affair, and at halftime -- with the Maroons leading Russell County by a score of 51-33 -- this one was not in doubt any longer.
Late in the contest, reserve guard Will Blankenship mercifully put this game on a running clock due to the mercy rule, when his three-point hoop extended PC's lead at that juncture of the contest out to an 88-52 margin.
Joining Lancaster in double figures in the win for Pulaski County was Barek Williams, who came off the Maroon bench to score 15 points, while Travis, along with reserve Jace Frye each added 13 points.
Pulaski County will close out the regular season on Thursday night at The PC Gym, hosting the Boyle County Rebels on what could very well be a preview of a 12th Regional Tournament title game. That game is set to tip off at 7:30 p.m.
The Maroons will open up post season play on Tuesday night, February 22nd, in the opening round of the Boy's 47th District Tournament, facing Casey County on the Rebels home court at 6 p.m.
