Saturday morning the Pulaski County Maroons welcomed the Gators of Greenwood. Pulaski was coming off a 10-0 win at Barbourville and Greenwood was coming off three straight losses to start the season.
Although the Maroons have shown great strides on offense this season, they would end up dropping this game 3-1.
Both teams came out in the first half with some cobwebs, with both trying to find their game. Both would have several shots on goal during the first half and at 15:43, Greenwood had a breakaway where a Greenwood player beat goalie Gavin Lawson. Then, senior Nate Robinson stepped in front of the goal to stop the ball, preventing the Gator goal.
The rest of the first half was a defensive battle. To close the first half, there was four yellow cards given. The score at the half would be 0-0.
The second half Greenwood came out ready to score. With excellent teamwork and ball movement, Greenwood scored just 3 minutes into the half off of a shot from junior Andy Alfaro. The next two goals would come from sophomore Michael Mitchell.
With 15 minutes to go, Greenwood would be issued a red card and finished the game with only 10 players on the field.
Pulaski had a great defensive game where goalie Gavin Lawson had over ten saves, unfortunately it would end up being a loss 3-1 after some offensive struggles.
Pulaski falls to 3-2-1 on the season and will host Boyle County on Tuesday night at 6 p.m.
