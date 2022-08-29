The Pulaski County Maroons boys' golf team hosted the Pulaski County Invitational at Eagles Nest County Club on Saturday. Somerset also had their team competing, while Southwestern had an individual compete.
Pulaski County would end up winning the event by shooting a combined 324 as a team. The Maroons were led by a 78 by sophomore Reece Broughton, with other scorers being senior Zach Ousley with an 81, senior Cayden Lancaster with an 82, sophomore Mack King with an 83, and senior Mason Daugherty with an 85.
Pulaski also came in 2nd place with a score of 302 in the Stewart Gregory Memorial at Monticello County Club. They were led by Lancaster with a 72, while also having scores from Ousley with a 75, Broughton with a 77, Daugherty with a 78, King with a 79, and senior Kellan McKinney with a 79.
Somerset placed in 4th at the Pulaski County Invitational with a score of 329, led by junior Brady Reynolds with a score of 77. Other scores include junior Payton Phillippi with an 82, freshman Bryson Stevens with an 83, junior Nate Luttrell with an 87, and sophomore Grayson Gulock with a score of 98.
Southwestern sophomore Chandler Taylor also competed as an individual at the tournament, scoring a 79.
