Almost 50 years ago, Gordon Bocock, who was called ‘Coach Bo’ by his runners, started coaching the Pulaski County High School cross country team from 1972 and until 1989.
Bocock accomplished many things as head coach, including winning 5 state cross country titles, 3 runners-up finishes at state, and also winning 1 state girls track and field title. He additionally won 12 region championships in cross country and 9 track and field region championships.
He coached 42 track and cross country All-State athletes, as well as the first individual state champions in Pulaski’s history in Doug Murphy and Debbie Meece. Additionally, he is the only coach in KHSAA history to win a state championship in all 3 classes at the same school, winning Class A in 1975, Class AA in 1976 and 1977, and Class AAA in 1981 and 1988.
Bocock was named the KTCCCA Cross Country Coach of the Year on 9 separate occasions and track and field coach of the year twice. He was selected to the KTCCCA Track and Cross Country Coaches Hall of Fame in the spring of 1989, the National High School Athletic Coaches Association Hall of Fame in 2015, and the Pulaski County High School Hall of Fame in 2018.
Former runner under coach Bocock, Liz Warren, is having a 50 year reunion to celebrate Bocock on Saturday, August 27th at 6 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church Fellowship Hall. During this reunion, they will also be recognizing coach Gail (Hurt) Eickenhorst who, in 1975 with the help of Bocock, started the first girls cross country program. Eickenhorst coached from 1975-1988, winning several state and regional titles while also being named coach of the year twice.
The reunion was planned a few years ago but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those plans weren’t followed through on. However, Warren now has the event planned for next Saturday.
“In June of this year I found myself once again thinking of those days and I reached out to coach Bocock. When he confirmed that this year marked the 50 year anniversary of the program, I knew this was the year to have it,” she said.
She also said they are still looking for other former runners under coach Bocock and also said that all are welcome to celebrate the legendary coach.
“We are still looking for those that participated during his time as a coach. We want them to know they are invited to come help us celebrate the man that not only coached us but taught us lessons we still use to this day. We are so thankful for everything he has done,” she explained.
For more information, Liz Warren can be reached at 606-305-9904.
