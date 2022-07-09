PCHS FBLA students attend National Leadership Conference 

Pulaski County's FBLA chapter (Future Business Leaders of America) recently attended the National Leadership Conference in Chicago, IL during the dates of June 28th-July 3rd.
Thirteen students advanced from state competition and competed at the National level against students from across the United States, Canada and China during this event.
Also, students were able to attend various workshops that ranged from Speed Dating: Interviews to How to Land the Perfect Job. Students also got to explore the sights and architecture of downtown Chicago.
During this event, two students rose up to the challenge and won awards. Seanna Mullins placed 7th in Sales Presentation with over 100 people competing and Kaydence Shadoan placed 9th in Job Interview with over 95 people competing. Congratulations to both ladies who represent Pulaski County High School in the utmost way!
