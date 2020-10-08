PC's offense looks to keep on clicking

Don't look now, but the Pulaski County Maroons offense all of a sudden is starting to play like the offense everyone expected way back in early-August.
After a slow start out of the gate -- a 21-15 win at Madison Southern three weeks ago in a game that saw PC's 'O' score ZERO points -- Johnny Hines and crew have hit another gear once district play began.
Over the past two weeks -- wins over Whitley County and South Laurel -- the Maroons have amassed 1,186 yards of total offense, scored 108 points, and have looked like an unstoppable juggernaut with the football.
That doesn't necessarily bode well tonight for a 2-2 North Laurel team that invades PC Field in an all-important district matchup for both clubs.
The Jaguars -- coming off a 28-12 loss last week to Southwestern -- have lost their last six games against Pulaski County, and haven't beaten the Maroons since a season-opening, 36-33 victory over PC to kick off the 2009 season over at North Laurel.
Since that game 11 years ago, this rivalry has been all Pulaski County.
As for the PC offense, head coach Johnny Hines says that while that group did get off to a slow start, a lot of those woes can be attributed to a lack of practice time, both in the spring and this past summer.
Now, his group is starting to hit its stride after four games into a very different 2020 high school football season.
"We're getting better and I think that's obvious," stated Hines earlier this week.
"I think you've got to give a lot of credit to our quarterback, (Drew) 'Tiger' Polston," continued the PC head coach. "He had the worst game of his life at Madison Southern three weeks ago. He kind of took it heart, and I knew he was going to bounce back, because he's that type of person. And, he's had two phenomenal games over the past couple of weeks."
Indeed he has.
In last week's 58-32 demolishing of South Laurel, Polston was indeed impressive, connecting on 34-41 pass attempts for 393 yards and four touchdowns.
Barek Williams hauled in 14 catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns in last week's win over the Cardinals, while Jacob Shepherd had 13 catches for 137 yards, and Chander Godby had six catches for 75 yards and a couple of TD's.
While those numbers all appear to be gaudy and impressive, it's been the play up front in the trenches that has improved tremendously according to Hines, that has led to the rejuvenation of the PC offense.
"The more practice time you have and the more games you play, you should see improvement, especially from the offensive line," stated Hines. "That group usually takes the longest to gel, so we've been a work in progress, and we've been using a lot of different guys that are playing up there."
"Brycedon Brown is a young freshman who has poked his way into the lineup, while Declan Hays is a sophomore center and J.J. McKeown is a sophomore tackle, that has seen time up front, so we're very young," continued the PC head coach. "Tyler Johnson and Dylan Elliott are two more guys that are really coming along and pushing for more playing time, while Layton Abbott and Ryun Dye have come over from the defense and have helped us out there."
As for tonight's opponent, while in year's past North Laurel has been known to just line up and try to ram the ball down a defense's throat, Hines says that's not necessarily the case this year with the Jags.
The 2020 version of North Laurel football -- while it still likes to run the football with a talented trio of Grant Woods, Jacob Bowman, and Konnor Robinson -- will also go to a spread formation, and let freshman quarterback Tucker Warren air it out at times.
"North Laurel is a very good team, and this is one of the better North Laurel teams that we will have played in the past several years," pointed out Hines. "I think you've got to go back to 2015 when we played them and beat them in the regional finals to find a team as good as this one."
"They still try to run the football, but they have made some changes to their offense," continued the Maroons head coach. "They won the eighth grade state championship last year, so all of those kids are now freshmen, and it's the best group they've ever had talent-wise. A lot of those guys are now playing varsity football as freshmen, and one of those guys is their quarterback Tucker Warren, who has proven he can throw the football very effectively."
Kickoff for tonight's PC--North Laurel football game will get underway from PC Field beginning at 7:30 p.m.
The game can also be heard on iHeartRadio of Somerset on LAKE 102.3 FM, with the pregame show beginning at 7:15 p.m., with yours truly on the call along with Jamie Eads.
The game will be broadcast live on lakecumberlandsports.com.
