Peavey, Strunk help Kentucky Elite win KAE Dirt & Bling Tournament

Submitted Photo
Local softball players Jasmine Peavey (Somerset) and Kaylee Strunk (Pulaski County) helped lead the the Kentucky Elite travel softball to the KAE Dirt & Bling Tournament championship win this past weekend in Knoxville, Tenn. Championship team members were, front row left, CJ Jacobs , Kelsey Hinkle, Morgan Matthews, Kayla McCubbins, and Jesselin Miller; back row from left, Assistant Coach JB Hinkle, Jasmine Peavey, Kaylee Strunk, Regan Thomas, Jenna Minter, Ashley Ward and Coach Mike Ward.
