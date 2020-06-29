Peavey, Strunk help Kentucky Elite win KAE Dirt & Bling Tournament

Submitted Photo

Local softball players Jasmine Peavey (Somerset) and Kaylee Strunk (Pulaski County) helped lead the the Kentucky Elite travel softball to the KAE Dirt & Bling Tournament championship win this past weekend in Knoxville, Tenn. Championship team members were, front row left, CJ Jacobs , Kelsey Hinkle, Morgan Matthews, Kayla McCubbins, and Jesselin Miller; back row from left, Assistant Coach JB Hinkle, Jasmine Peavey, Kaylee Strunk, Regan Thomas, Jenna Minter, Ashley Ward and Coach Mike Ward.

Submitted Photo

