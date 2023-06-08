Southwestern High School alum Pedro Herrera has been named the new head coach of the Warriors’ boys’ soccer program.
Herrera had a very successful high school career with the Warriors, being named the Commonwealth Journal Player of the Year in both 2012 and 2014, and was named to the All-County Team four times.
Herrera was very excited to be named to the position, with the head coaching gig intriguing the young coach.
“What truly captivates me is the opportunity to make a positive impact on the lives of players. I am drawn to the idea of being a mentor, guiding and inspiring individuals to reach their full potential both on and off the field. I am eager to bring my dedication, knowledge and enthusiasm to help shape the future of this team,” he explained.
For Herrera, the love of the game that he cultivated at a young age led him to the position that he now occupies for the Warriors.
“I started playing soccer at a young age and quickly developed a deep love for the game. As a player, I honed my skills and gained valuable insights into the dynamics of the sport. As far as coaching, I started by volunteering as a youth soccer coach, but I also actively seek opportunities to collaborate with other experienced coaches,” he elucidated.
His goals for the Warriors were not as cut-and-dry as the typical first-year head coach would be, as he is wanting to instill a culture that will follow the young men that he coaches for years to come.
“My goal for this program is to create a holistic and successful environment that promotes the development of skilled players, fosters a strong team dynamic and achieves competitive excellence. I do believe that success extends beyond mere victories. It also encompasses the growth, development and enjoyment of each player throughout the season. I also hope to build a program that prepares players for their future endeavors, both within and beyond soccer,” he stated.
Herrera replaces his former coach Sean McBride, who retired earlier this year after spending 13 years as the Warriors’ boys head soccer coach.
