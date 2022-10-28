After last week’s 31-20 triumph over Pulaski County to secure the district title, and to put the Warriors out to their best-ever start in program history, Southwestern was looking for a little bit more history on Friday night as they traveled to Richmond for their final game of the regular season against a tough Madison Central team.
The home-standing Indians would start off with the ball, but the Warriors would quickly get the ball for their first offensive possession of the game. Following just four plays from scrimmage, Madison Central would fumble the ball after a 14-yard rush from junior Brady Hensley, with sophomore Lucas McKee recovering the ball for the Warriors.
Southwestern would use a balance of short passes and runs early to frustrate the Madison Central defense, before a 25-yard rush by senior Tanner Wright would set the Warriors up near the goal line with a chance for the first score of the game. One play later Southwestern would do just that, as junior Christian Walden would take it in from three yards out to put the Warriors up 7-0 with just over five minutes left in the quarter.
The Indians would take back control of the ball, but would almost immediately give it back to the Warriors, as McKee would recover his second fumble of the game to set Southwestern up in scoring position deep in Madison Central territory. On a 3rd-and-16 play, senior quarterback Roger Oliver would find senior Maison Hibbard for a 15-yard gain. The Warriors would go for it on fourth down, with Walden then scampering in for his second touchdown of the game, this one a 16 yarder, to put Southwestern up 14-0 with about three minutes left in the quarter.
After a quick three and out by the Indians, Southwestern would take control of the ball once again. Senior Tanner Wright would have an 11-yard rush, along with Oliver finding junior Kaden Hewitt for a 12-yard gain, before the first quarter would come to a close.
The Warriors would spend a majority of the second quarter running the ball, with their possession lasting about seven minutes in the quarter. Oliver would rush for 15 yards, Wright would have 32 rushing yards during the possession, and Walden would rush for an additional seven yards. Sophomore Braxton Walters would also get in on the rushing action, rushing for 14 yards, including a 2-yard touchdown rush that would put Southwestern up 21-0.
Madison Central would then take control of the ball and would end up rushing it to some degree of success late in the quarter. Hensley would gain a total of eight yards, senior Brock Eads would gain eight yards, and senior quarterback Hagan Harrison would rush for seven yards while also completing a pass to senior Trevor Dennis for a gain of seven yards. However, the Southwestern defense would stand strong, forcing the Indians into a turnover on downs. After a few more Southwestern offensive plays, the half would come to a close, with the Warriors standing just a half away from history, leading 21-0.
To start off the third quarter, the Warriors would have two big runs, one from Walden for a gain of 22, and the other by Oliver for a gain of 41, to set themselves up in the red zone. Before long, Walden would have his third rushing touchdown, a five yarder, to put Southwestern up 28-0 with about 10 minutes to go in the quarter.
Madison Central would possess the ball for the next six minutes of game time, with Hensley rushing for a total of 20 yards, and Harrison finding sophomore Nathan Ogle for a gain of 23 yards. However, the Southwestern defense was still too strong, forcing the Indians into yet another turnover on downs with four minutes left.
Southwestern would end up rushing the rest of the quarter out, with Oliver also completing a pass to Hibbard for a gain of 16 yards. Southwestern would hold the same 28-0 lead heading into the fourth quarter of action.
To start off the quarter, Walters would get all the way to the goal line with an 11 yard rush, before Walden would have his fourth touchdown of the game, a one-yard rush, to put Southwestern on top 34-0, before Oliver would rush in a two-point conversion to give the Warriors a 36-0 lead and put the game into a running clock.
As the running clock continued, Southwestern started to drive before a fumble would be recovered by Madison Central sophomore Sam Farmer. After a few more plays, the final buzzer sounded and Southwestern would achieve history with the 36-0 victory, becoming the first team in program history to finish the regular season an undefeated 10-0.
Oliver would go 8-14 passing for the Warriors with 52 yards. Hibbard would lead the receiving corps with two grabs for a total of 31 yards. Wright would be the top rusher for Southwestern in the game, rushing 14 times for a total of 119 yards. Walden would rush 10 times for 80 yards and four touchdowns. Oliver would also add 70 yards on the ground with 6 attempts, with Walters adding 24 yards in five attempts with one touchdown.
Southwestern will begin the postseason at home next Friday against either West Jessamine or Madison Southern. Congratulations to the Warriors for the undefeated regular season.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.