It was the second edition of the Somerset and Pulaski County rivalry on the pitch on this warm Labor Day, with both teams playing inspiring soccer as of late. The Maroons were coming off a shut out victory over Corbin last time out and the Jumpers have been one of the top teams in the state over the first month of action, getting out to a 9-0 start and having the top score differential in the state. After winning 7-1 in their first meeting, the Jumpers were heavily favored here but the Maroons were out for revenge on their home field.
The teams slugged it out in a defensive showcase in the first half of play, with neither team able to find the back of the net. However, an early go-ahead goal in the second half by the Maroons was enough to give them the win, as Pulaski became the first team to beat the Jumpers this season by a score of 1-0.
The Maroons were the first team to get a look at the goal in the second minute of the contest, as Dilan Perez had a free kick that was deflected by Somerset goalkeeper Landen Lonesky. It was all Pulaski on the offensive side early, as Austin Morales had a shot in the fourth minute that went wide before another free kick from Perez was saved by Lonesky.
Somerset had their first shot attempt in the eighth minute but it was deflected away from the goal. Tyson Absher, number two in the state in scoring with 22 goals and three assists, had his first shot attempt in the 10th minute that went just wide of the net. Absher had another attempt in the 12th minute that bounced off the left goal post and missed the net.
A shot in the 13th minute by Jefry Lopes-Radilla was saved by Pulaski goalkeeper Gavin Lawson before another shot from Morales was saved by Lonesky. The teams traded shots on goal over the next several minutes, with Andrew Tomlinson finding two shots on goal and both Absher and Morales adding another shot to their total for the night.
Kean Taylor had a shot in the 32nd minute that went over the goal, before a sliding shot attempt by junior Josh Caruso went just barely over the top of the net. An attempt at the goal by Absher in the 37th minute was stopped by an offsides call in what was the last close attempt of the half. Both teams went into the break knotted up at 0-0 in what was beginning to look like a ‘whoever scores first wins’ type of game.
It wasn’t long before that adage came true in the second half. Tomlinson had a shot attempt in the 41st minute, followed by another shot from Lopes-Radilla shortly after. Pulaski made the best of their opportunity in the 43rd minute, as following some congestion at the net Owen Lewis found a foot on the ball and launched it into the back of the goal, giving the Maroons a 1-0 lead.
Absher almost had an equalizer in the 44th minute, as he had a strike right next to the net that just missed its target and was wide of the goal. Yellow cards on Tomlinson and Absher in the 47th and 49th minutes respectively stirred some controversy but also started handing momentum of the game to the Maroons.
A shot in the 50th minute by Lopes-Radilla was deflected over the goal by Lawson. Absher once again had a close chance in the 55th minute but his strike went over the net before a yellow card was called on Pulaski’s Beau Cherry.
A shot from Landon Hamilton in the 64th minute sailed over top of the goal. Ethan Whitis had a shot three minutes later that was saved by Lawson as the Jumpers were starting to get down to desperation time. A near goal once again from Absher in the 69th minute saw his strike just narrowly go over the top crossbar of the goal.
The final 10 minutes saw a flurry of attempts on the goal by the Jumpers. Absher had another look in the 71st minute but couldn’t connect. A header by Tomlinson two minutes later missed crossing the goal line by the slightest of margins. Eric Tucker found a look at the goal in the final two minutes but his shot went over the goal. As the final buzzer sounded, the Maroons celebrated playing the spoiler in this game, as they ended Somerset’s perfect season with a 1-0 final score.
Pulaski improves to 5-7 for the season and will be in action again on Saturday as they travel to compete in the Greenwood Supercopa. They will play hosting Greenwood at 11:15 a.m. before taking on Bullitt East at 1:30 p.m.
Somerset falls to 9-1 and will be in action on Wednesday as they will travel to Madison Central for their first game of the Tribe Shootout. There, they will take on Boyle County at 7:30 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.