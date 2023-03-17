LEXINGTON, Ky. (KT) — A Kentucky high school basketball scoring record that has stood for 67 years was shattered on Thursday.
Lyon County’s Travis Perry, a junior guard, scored 23 points to become the state scoring leader in the Lyons’ 61-46 win over Newport in the opening round of the boys’ Sweet Sixteen boys state tournament at Rupp Arena.
Perry, named Kentucky’s Gatorade Player of the Year on Wednesday, surpassed Kentucky prep basketball legend, the late “King” Kelly Coleman of Wayland High School, when he made one of two free throws with 3:48 remaining. It’s a record he has been chasing since he began playing at the varsity level in the seventh grade.
Lyon County coach Ryan Perry, called a timeout between the two free throw attempts to give his standout guard a chance to exhale after giving chase to the record for most of the year. Perry savored the moment and knew he was about to make history on the first of his two attempts from the charity stripe. It pushed him to 4,378 career points and he added another basket later.
“It’s never been about the scoring record, it’s been about going out and playing basketball,” he said afterward. “Scoring is fun, but winning games is a lot more fun. That’s the thing I’m most proud of today. I’m proud of the way we fought (and) proud of the way we stepped up on the big stage. … it was just fine with the way it happened and it’s something I’m very thankful for.”
Perry’s teammate, forward Brady Shoulders, was glad to be part of a history-making moment and said playing alongside the team’s standout guard is unmatched.
“It’s really a joy playing with him in practice every day,” he said. “The scoring is obviously a big thing, but he never talks about it or nothing. He just comes out to play basketball for the team and a win is a win.”
Perry’s coach, also his father, agreed.
“It’s super special,” Ryan Perry said. “It’s a big deal because you put in so much time and effort. It’s humbling, especially with Travis, your own son. It’s really special and the way he’s handled it. It’s not a front he puts on, but it’s how he really is. … he really just wants to get one more point than the other team so he doesn’t have to listen to me. I’m very happy with how he’s handled it and I’m really proud of him.”
Newport coach Rodney Snapp compared Perry to former Indiana prep standouts Damon Bailey and Steve Alford and offered the upmost praise for the Lyon County standout.
“I’m a fan, just because he’s a good kid,” Snapp said.
For Perry it was a surreal experience. He has had fun chasing a record that has stood for more than six decades.
“It’s something I’ve been very thankful and very humbled by,” he said. “Not everybody has that opportunity to be put in a position I’ve been put in and my teammates have been put in. … it’s about winning. The more games you win, the more points (we) get to score. It’s just about winning the games and going out there and playing for each other.”
Lyon County and Perry have another chance to win on Friday in the state quarterfinals against the winner of Thursday night’s game between North Laurel and George Rogers Clark.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.