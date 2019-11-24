Peyton Randolph named Volleyball Player of the Year

Pulaski County High School senior Peyton Randolph had an illustrious volleyball career for the Lady Maroons, which included making four straight All-County Teams and becoming only the second player in program history to record 1,000 career kills.
Randolph, who led the county and ranked in the top 10 in the state in kills, was named the 2019 CJ Volleyball Player of the Year. Randolph, an Honorable Mention All-State selection, signed to play her collegiate volleyball at Georgetown College.
“Peyton has such an good court awareness, and is such a versatile player,” stated Pulaski County volleyball coach Teresa Combs.
Randolph recorded 513 kills this season, along with 19 blocks, 257 assists, 372 digs and 57 serving aces.
Somerset High School junior Trinity Burkett was named to her third straight All-County Team. Burkett recorded 293 kills, 62 aces, 22 assists, 28 blocks, and 205 digs.
Pulaski County junior Lyndsey Parmelee was named to her second straight All-County Team. Parmelee recorded 153 assists, 339 digs, 11 aces, and 35 kills.
Southwestern sophomore Emmie Vanover was named to her second All-County Team. Vanover had 243 kills, 154 blocks, and 11 digs.
Pulaski County junior Molli Nelson made her first All-County Team. Nelson had 110 kills, 436 assists, 284 digs, and 78 aces.
Southwestern senior Grace Taylor made her first All-County Team with her all-around play. Taylor had 282 kills, 90 blocks, 33 digs, and 65 aces.
Pulaski County senior Maddy Vacca made her first All-County team with her strong play at the net. Vacca had 142 kills, 100 blocks, and 17 digs.
Southwestern senior Hanna Browning ended her Lady Warrior career with her first appearance on the All-County Team. Browning had 69 kills, 61 digs, and 67 aces.
Southwestern junior Maddy Foster made her first All-County Team. Foster had over 500 assists, 48 digs and 40 aces.
Southwestern junior Payton Brock made her fist All-County Team with her play at the net. Brock had 221 kills, and 51 blocks.
