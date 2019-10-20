Peyton Randolph signs with Georgetown

STEVE CORNELIUS I CJ

Pulaski County High School senior Peyton Randolph signed her letter-of-intent to play volleyball at Georgetown College. Randolph is one of only two players in the Lady Maroons volleyball program to collect 1,000 kills in her career. Her sister, Samantha Randolph Poynter was the only other Pulaski County volleyball to have 1,000 career kills. This season, Peyton Randolph has 423 kills, 16 blocks, 196 assists and 301 digs. On hand for Peyton Randolph's signing to Georgetown College was, front row from left, Lou Ann Randolph, Kevin Randolph, Peyton Randolph, Jerrilyn Randolph, Eli Richards, and M.E. Randolph; back row from left, Teresa Combs, Jordan Strickland, Gwen Strickland, Malachi Richards, Jessica Richards, Samantha Poynter, Alex Richards, and Steve Combs.