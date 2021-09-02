Pickleball Tourney scheduled at Rocky Hollow

Pickleball is really heating up at Rocky Hollow on Wednesdays and Fridays from 9 a.m. to noon. Shown playing are partners Clifton Taylor and Robin Vinovich.
Rocky Hollow, in conjunction with Healthy Somerset, will be hosting a Pickleball Tournament on Friday, Sept. 10, beginning at 9 a.m. You do not have to be a member to play. There’s a $20 fee to enter, which will benefit Somerset’s Walk to End Alzheimers. Register by Wednesday, Sept. 8. For more info email Terri at tvino58@gmail.com
