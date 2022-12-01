After a two-year hiatus, the Pilgrimage in the Park returned to the calendar on the Lake Cumberland Run/Walk Series Powered by Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital.
Pulaski County Park was busy on Thanksgiving morning, as nearly 200 runners and walkers ventured to Nancy for the annual 5K run and walk. In fact, there were 190 participants who completed the 3.1-mile trail run.
The fastest time of the morning belonged to Jordan Tucker, who covered the 5K course in a winning time of 27:42. Trevor Hansen (21:57) and Ryan Fortenberry (22:26) finished second and third, respectively.
On the female side, Chelsea Bankemper was the top finisher with a 19th-place finish. Bankemper, out of Nashville, had a time of 27:42. A. Jennings and Calli Shook were the second and third-place female finishers, respectively.
There were three category winners in the team competition — family, corporate, and friends. The family winner was the Callahan Cousin Crew, the corporate winner was Phoenix Racing, and the friend winner was Scrambled Legs.
With the Pilgrimage in the Park in the books, the 2022 run/walk series is officially in the books. Results will be tabulated soon for the annual awards banquet that will be held in January.
While it is not in the series, there will be a new and exciting local run/walk in Burnside on Saturday, December 10th, at 10:00 PM. The first annual Christmas Island Jingle Bell Run will be held this year, allowing participants to run or walk a 3.1-mile race while looking at the Christmas light display.
The 5K race at Burnside Island will be the final race of the year in the Pulaski County area. To sign up for the race, please visit the Good Times Races website.
