Pitino settles with Louisville, ready for 'new chapter'

In this Oct. 26, 2016, file photo, Louisville NCAA college basketball head coach Rick Pitino answers a question during the Atlantic Coast Conference media day in Charlotte, N.C. The University of Louisville Athletic Association and Rick Pitino have agreed to settle a federal lawsuit, with the former Cardinals men's basketball coach's changing his termination to a resignation. The settlement unanimously approved Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, by the ULAA states that Pitino has received compensation and the school agrees not to pursue further legal action.