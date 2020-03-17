Players named to Region All-Tourney

Several local basketball players ended their basketball season with one last accolade, as they were named the 12th Region All-Tournament Teams.
Southwestern High School junior Alexa Smiddy was the lone local female player named to the 12th Region All-Tournament Team. In the Lady Warriors' first-round loss to Casey County, Smiddy scored a team-high 16 points, hit a three-point goal and pulled down two rebounds.
On the boys side, Southwestern's Cole Dysinger; Somerset's Kade Grundy and Jase Bruner; and Pulaski County's Colton Fraley and Zach Travis were all named to the 12th Region All-tournament Team.
In the Warriors' first-round loss to West Jessamine, Dysinger scored 16 points, hit three treys and pulled down two rebounds.
For the Maroons, Travis scored 21 points and Fraley scored 10 points in Pulaski County's win over Lincoln County. In their loss to West Jessamine, Fraley scored 18 points and Travis scored 15 points.
For Somerset, Grundy scored 34 points and Bruner scored 10 points in their win over East Jessamine. In their loss to Danville, both Grundy and Bruner scored a team-high 15 points.
STEVE CORNELIUS is the CJ Sports Editor and can be reached at sports@somerset-kentucky.com. Follow him on Twitter at @CJSportseditor.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.