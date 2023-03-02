Kaylee Young & Savannah Heist

Southwestern senior Kaylee Young tries to dribble past Pulaski County sophomore Savannah Heist in a recent game between the Lady Warriors and the Lady Maroons.

 CJ File Photo

Due to the potential for severe storms across the Commonwealth on Friday, the girls’ 12th Region tournament semifinals have been postponed until this weekend. The new times for the tournament are as follows:

Saturday at 1 p.m.: Pulaski County vs Danville (Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced at halftime)

All-Region players will be introduced between games.

Saturday at 2:45 p.m. or 30 minutes after the All-Region introductions: Southwestern vs Mercer County

Sunday at 3 p.m.: Championship game

Jacob Pratt is the Sports Editor of the Commonwealth Journal and can be reached at jpratt@somerset-kentucky.com. You can follow him on Twitter @PrattTheNation

