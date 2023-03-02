Due to the potential for severe storms across the Commonwealth on Friday, the girls’ 12th Region tournament semifinals have been postponed until this weekend. The new times for the tournament are as follows:
Saturday at 1 p.m.: Pulaski County vs Danville (Hall of Fame inductees will be introduced at halftime)
All-Region players will be introduced between games.
Saturday at 2:45 p.m. or 30 minutes after the All-Region introductions: Southwestern vs Mercer County
Sunday at 3 p.m.: Championship game
