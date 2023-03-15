After doing my men’s tournament predictions I’m back with the women’s tournament predictions! The undefeated South Carolina Gamecocks come into the tournament as heavy favorites to repeat as national champions and it will take a herculean effort for a team to stop that (more on that later). There are a number of teams this year that could legitimately make some noise in this tournament, even though there has never been a team seeded lower than a three seed to win the national championship on the women’s side. The last team to repeat? That would be the UCONN dynasty of the mid 2010’s, when Breanna Stewart won four straight national titles from 2013-2016, while only dropping five games during that period. This year’s tournament will be a little different, as there will only be two regional locations in Greenville and Seattle. The Final Four and National Championship games will be played on March 31 and April 2 respectively at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Tx. Without any further adieu, let’s jump into it!
Greenville 1 Region
#1 South Carolina vs #16 Norfolk State
Again, it’s going to take a massive effort to knock off the Gamecocks and it’s not happening here. South Carolina advances.
#8 South Florida vs #9 Marquette
Toss up here, but give me the Bulls and their senior double-double machine in senior Dulcy Fankam Mendjiadeu. South Florida advances.
#5 Oklahoma vs #12 Portland
I like Oklahoma here but I may just like Portland even more after their upset of Gonzaga in the WCC Championship. Look for junior do-it-all-forward Alex Fowler to be huge in this one. Portland advances.
#4 UCLA vs #13 Sacramento State
The Hornets are competing in their first-ever NCAA Tournament and are led by senior Kahlaijah Dean’s 21 points per game. I give the edge to the Bruins slightly but wouldn’t be surprised by an upset here. UCLA advances.
#6 Creighton vs #11 Illinois/Mississippi State
Creighton shocked the nation last year, advancing to the Elite 8 as a double-digit seed. Expect them to advance here, but Sam Purcell will have the Bulldogs believing if they can get by Illinois in the play-in game. Creighton advances.
#3 Notre Dame vs #14 Southern Utah
Key for the Fighting Irish will be the health of star Olivia Miles. Even if she doesn’t suit up here, expect a pretty easy victory for the Irish. Notre Dame advances.
#7 Arizona vs #10 West Virginia
The Wildcats have a balanced attack with four players averaging over 10 points per game. Expect them to roll here. Arizona advances.
#2 Maryland vs #15 Holy Cross
Senior Diamond Miller averages about 20 points per game and has the Terrapins in prime position to contend for a Final Four birth. Maryland advances.
Greenville 1 Final Four pick
In the second round, I have South Carolina over South Florida, Portland over UCLA, Creighton over Notre Dame and Maryland over Arizona. I have South Carolina and Maryland making the Elite 8, with the Gamecocks advancing to yet another Final Four. South Carolina advances.
Greenville 2 Region
#1 Indiana vs #16 Tennessee Tech/Monmouth
Indiana and National Player of the Year contender Mackenzie Holmes will breeze by their opening round game. Indiana advances.
#8 Oklahoma State vs #9 Miami (FL)
Senior transfer Haley Cavinder has been huge for the Hurricanes this season. Miami advances.
#5 Washington State vs #12 Florida Gulf Coast
I almost want to pick the upset here but there are few teams hotter than the Cougars and junior Charlisse Leger-Walker right now after they stormed through the Pac-12 Tournament. Washington State advances.
#4 Villanova vs #13 Cleveland State
The Wildcats have the leading scorer in the country in senior Maddy Siegrist at about 29 points per game. Advantage Wildcats. Villanova advances.
#6 Michigan vs #11 UNLV
The Lady Rebels have not lost since way back on Dec. 18. Seems to be a prime position for an upset here. UNLV advances.
#3 LSU vs #14 Hawaii
Kim Mulkey. Enough said. She’s turned the Tigers into a top team in just two years in Baton Rouge. LSU advances.
#7 NC State vs #10 Princeton
What’s stronger, a wolf or a tiger? Give me the Tigers with junior guard Kaitlyn Chen. Princeton advances.
#2 Utah vs #15 Gardner-Webb
Junior Alissa Pili has led the Utes to one of their best seasons in program history and a two seed to show for it. Utah advances.
Greenville 2 Final Four pick
In the second round, I have Indiana over Miami, Villanova over Washington State, LSU over UNLV and Utah over Princeton. I have Indiana and Utah squaring off in the Elite 8, with Indiana breaking through to the Final Four for the first time in program history. Indiana advances.
Seattle 3 Region
#1 Virginia Tech vs #16 Chattanooga
Senior Elizabeth Kitley has been a joy to watch this season and she has a bunch of players around her that can shoot the ball. Virginia Tech advances.
#8 USC vs #9 South Dakota State
The Jackrabbits have been a top mid-major team all season long and will continue their run here under a balanced attack led by senior Myah Selland. South Dakota State advances.
#5 Iowa State vs #12 Toledo
Toledo has been sneaky good this year but the Cyclones have senior Ashley Joens. Advantage Cyclones. Iowa State advances.
#4 Tennessee vs #13 Saint Louis
The Lady Volunteers should win fairly easily here with Rickea Jackson. Tennessee advances.
#6 North Carolina vs #11 Purdue/St John’s
The Tar Heels had massive hopes entering the season and have been slightly disappointing, although junior Deja Kelly has been great. North Carolina advances.
#3 Ohio State vs #14 James Madison
The Buckeyes started off the season with 19 straight wins before inconsistent play bugged them throughout the latter stages of the season. Ohio State advances.
#7 Baylor vs #10 Alabama
A lower seed than we are usually expecting to see the Lady Bears at. Should still make it past a pesky Crimson Tide team however. Baylor advances.
#2 UCONN vs #15 Vermont
Don’t bet against the Huskies in March. UCONN advances.
Seattle 3 Final Four pick
In the second round, I have Virginia Tech over South Dakota State, Iowa State over Tennessee, North Carolina over Ohio State and UCONN over Baylor. I then have Virginia Tech taking on UCONN for the Final Four bid, with the Hokies also making their program debut in the Final Four. Virginia Tech advances.
Seattle 4 Region
#1 Stanford vs #16 Southern/Sacred Heart
Until Haley Jones and Cameron Brink leave campus you will be hard pressed to find a better 1-2 duo in college basketball. Stanford advances.
#8 Ole Miss vs #9 Gonzaga
Ole Miss played South Carolina better than almost anyone else this year but I believe the Bulldogs will be ready after being upset in their conference tournament finals. Gonzaga advances.
#5 Louisville vs #12 Drake
Louisville has seen bouts of frustratingly bad offense this season but seemed to have it all together in the ACC Tournament before a loss to Virginia Tech in the finals. Defense will give the Cards a chance in most games. Louisville advances.
#4 Texas vs #13 East Carolina
Head coach Vic Schaefer will have the Longhorns ready for an upset-minded East Carolina team. Texas advances.
#6 Colorado vs #11 Middle Tennessee
The Buffaloes are tough, but so are the Blue Raiders, who have a pair of 15 points per game scorers in seniors Kseniya Malashka and Savannah Wheeler. Middle Tennessee advances.
#3 Duke vs #14 Iona
The Blue Devils have seen a remarkable transformation under head coach Kara Lawson. Duke advances.
#7 Florida State vs #10 Georgia
The Seminoles have the best freshman in the country in Ta’Niya Latson, who scores 21 points per game. Advantage Noles. Florida State advances.
#2 Iowa vs #15 SE Louisiana
Caitlin Clark should win the National Player of the Year award. The nightly triple-double threat has been must-see television every time she’s stepped on the court this season. Iowa advances.
Seattle 4 Final Four pick
In the second round, I have Stanford over Gonzaga, Louisville over Texas, Duke over Middle Tennessee and Iowa over Florida State. I then have Stanford and Iowa squaring off in the Elite 8, with Clark not being denied this year, leading the Hawkeyes to the Final Four for the first time since 1993. Iowa advances.
Final Four and National Champion
Iowa and South Carolina would be a big stage battle between Aliyah Boston and Caitlin Clark. There’s just something about Clark and the way she is playing this season that makes me think nothing will stop the Hawkeyes. I have Iowa winning that one. Indiana and Virginia Tech would also be a superstar battle between Mackenzie Holmes and Elizabeth Kitley. I like Indiana as a slight favorite in that one. Finally in the national title game, I have Clark and the Iowa Hawkeyes winning their first-ever National Championship.
Well there you have it. Those are my picks for the NCAA Tournament and as always if they are wrong, you didn’t hear them from me!
