Public sales of Somerset football tickets begin Wednesday

Public sales of the football tickets for the Somerset-Williamsburg football game, schedule for Friday, Sept. 18, will go on sale Wednesday, Sept. 16 at the William Clark Field ticket booth.
On Wednesday, tickets will go on sale from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., and from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
On Thursday, tickets will go on sale from 3:45 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.
There is only a limited amount of tickets to be sold, and there is no guarantee tickets will be available at game time.
