After a close 4-3 loss to their rivals from Southwestern, the Pulaski County Maroons were in action once again on Saturday as they looked to close out a long home stand to begin the season, welcoming in the Adair County Indians. The pitching for the Maroons, allowing only three hits over the course of the game, eventually led Pulaski to a 2-0 victory.
The Maroons themselves only had three hits in the contest, with Mason Acton having two of those hits and the other coming from Chance Todd. Brady Cain had the lone RBI of the game off of a sacrifice fly to center field. Trey Hornsby got the start for Pulaski County, going four innings allowing only three hits, while walking three batters and striking out eight. Carter Ross got the win, coming in for relief for three innings, while allowing no hits, walking one and striking out three. The lone hits for the Indians came from freshman Bryce Russell, junior Bode Richard and sophomore Jagger Kemp.
Pulaski, now 2-2 for the season, will face East Jessamine on Monday to begin their short road trip before traveling to Garrard County for a game against the Golden Lions on Tuesday at 6 p.m.
