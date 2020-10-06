Pulaski and Somerset Christian close their game even at 1-1

The Somerset Christian Cougars closed their first Kentucky High School Athletic Association soccer season with a 1-1 tie in a cross town game against the Pulaski County Maroons last night at Somerset Christian.
Pulaski came out of the gate ready to score and attempted three shots within the first five minutes of the game, including a head in attempt by senior Jaxon Gambill that was saved by Cougar senior goalkeeper Aaron Crubaugh, and attempts from seniors Nick Boyd and Chris Daulton that were just over and just to the right of the net.
Despite the Maroons starting aggressive on offense, it was Somerset Christian that took the lead early. With just over thirty minutes left to play in the first half, Cougar junior David Crubaugh sent a shot that deflected off of a Pulaski player and into the left corner of the net. The Cougars roared with excitement as Crubaugh had his first goal of the season.
Just a few minutes later, the Cougars tried to extend their lead with an attempt by sophomore Braedon Meadows, but the shot was right of the net.
Later in the first, Somerset Christian was given a corner kick opportunity in which nearly their whole team pushed up to the box ready to crash the net. However, the ball was sent out of the box to Gambill, who was wide open with plenty of free space ahead of him.
Gambill darted towards the Cougar net and as Aaron Crubaugh dove for a save attempt, Gambill nailed it in to even the score at 1-1 with just under 23 minutes left to play before halftime.
For the remainder of the first half, the defenses controlled the game. Pulaski had a penalty kick attempt from Gambill, and three consecutive attempts from Daulton. Somerset Christian had an attempt each from junior Kaleb Martin, and freshman Gabe Baker, but neither teams were successful on those shots and the game was tied up at halftime.
After the halftime break, the Maroons controlled the ball for nearly the whole second half. Their defense kept the Cougars from even attempting a shot until past the midway point of the second period. They also took numerous tries at the net, but could not put it in.
At the start of the half, Boyd attempted a shot that was saved by Aaron Crubaugh, then they had back to back attempts by Gambill, and a second shot by Boyd that all were just barely to the left of the net.
Throughout the second half they also had a pair of shots from Daulton, another from Gambill, a pair from freshman Ryan Beam, and a single by Boyd. Two of those attempts were saved by Aaron Crubaugh.
The only attempts that Somerset Christian took in the second half came from Martin and Meadows, and both attempts were saved by Maroons senior goal keeper Riley Howell.
"Tonight's game was a well fought battle," said Somerset Christian head coach Ben Stein. "Both teams played hard all eighty minutes. We played some great soccer in parts of the game, but with a team that isn't experienced in most positions there were some parts of the game where we could've done better. I hope that from tonight the team can learn to fight hard all game. It was a fun game to coach. The team had some good learning opportunities from tonight and we will grow from here."
In Somerset Christian’s first KHSAA season, they were finally able to play all three local schools. After losing close games to Somerset and Southwestern earlier this season, they close their season and their cross town trifecta with a tie on their home field, and a final regular season record of 3-7-1.
The tie put the Pulaski County Maroons at 3-4-2, and they will be back in action tonight where they will face off with the South Laurel Cardinals at home at 6:00 PM.
Although a close game, Pulaski head coach Darrell McGahan did not feel his team played to their potential. "We did not play well at all and couldn't play our game," said coach McGahan. "We've struggled this year when a team takes a negative approach to the play. We have to give our attack more support. This one feels like a loss since their goal was self inflicted. I don't know what I'm going to get each day and that's not good at his point in the year. We could smash somebody one day and get beat the very next day by the same group. Gambill can win us a lot of games, but we need to understand that the burden needs to be spread to the other then players on the field. All we can do is look forward to the next few games this week and district tournament next."
