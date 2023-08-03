Both Pulaski County and Somerset competed in the Rocket Invitational on Wednesday, hosted by Rockcastle County at General Burnside Island Golf Course. After solid performances at the Somerset Invitational last week, the teams were back in local action and looking to keep up the momentum.
Pulaski County’s ‘A’ team finished in fourth place out of 18 teams competing at the invitational with a total combined score of 318. Junior Mack King led the pack of Maroons, finishing with a score of 76, while junior Reece Broughton and sophomore Ben Hampton finished right behind him with scores of 77 and 79 respectively. Junior Foster Fraley had a score of 86 and senior Owen Stevens wrapped up the scoring with a total of 101.
Somerset finished ninth in the tournament landing right in the middle of the pack with a total score of 326. Senior Peyton Phillipi tied for the high mark locally with a score of 76 to lead the Briar Jumpers. Other scores for the Jumpers included sophomore Bryson Stevens with an 80, senior Brady Reynolds with an 84, senior Indred Whitaker with an 86 and freshman Jeremiah Whitis with a 90.
Pulaski’s ‘B’ team finished 14th out of the 18 teams there with a total combined score of 361. Max Bekish led that pack of Maroons with a score of 86, while teammate Jaggerd Wells finished right behind him with an 87. Other scorers included Carter Ross with a 92, Kade Hargis with a 96 and Will Blakenship with a 100.
The next scheduled local boys’ golf tournament will be held on Aug. 16, as Pulaski County hosts their invitational at Eagle’s Nest Country Club.
