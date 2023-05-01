On Saturday, both Pulaski County and Southwestern traveled up to Nicholasville to compete in the Chick-Fil-A Invitational hosted by West Jessamine High School. There, both teams competed admirably throughout the events, with one local runner claiming a first place finish.
In the boys' 100m dash, Pulaski senior Clint Woods finished in first place with a time of 10.94, while his sophomore teammate Tristan Weddle came in ninth with a time of 11.43. Southwestern freshman Dashaun Sejour finished in 26th with a time of 12.35.
In the boys' 200m dash, Pulaski's Woods almost claimed another first place finish, with Woods finishing second in a time of 22.36. Other local finishers included Pulaski's Weddle in sixth place with a time of 23.21, Southwestern junior Victor Colyer in 11th with a time of 24.02 and Southwestern's Sejour in 24th with a time of 25.33.
For the boys' 400m dash, Southwestern's Colyer was the top local finisher, finishing in sixth place with a time of 53.30. Pulaski eighth grader Kasen Brock finished 31st with a time of 1:01.23.
In the boys' 800m, Southwestern senior Caleb Perrin finished ninth in a time of 2:05.86.
In the boys' 1600m, Southwestern junior Zabrey Bortz finished 13th in a time of 5:02.43, while his freshman teammate Drew Kelly finished 21st in a time of 5:13.61.
Southwestern's Bortz was the top local finisher in the boys' 3200m, finishing in 15th place with a time of 11:07.65. Southwestern eighth grader Hunter Troxtle finished 25th in a time of 12:12.39.
In the boys' 110m hurdles, Southwestern sophomore Broderick Brittle finished in 12th with a time of 18.89. Southwestern senior Preston Frost and Pulaski senior T.J. Colyer finished in 17th and 18th with times of 19.26 and 19.45 respectively.
In the boys' 300m hurdles, Southwestern's Frost finished in second place with a time of 41.61.
In the boys' 4x100m relay, Pulaski County's team of Brock, T.J. Colyer, Weddle and Woods came in second place with a time of 43.93. Southwestern's team of Brittle, Sejour, freshman Gage Anderson and senior Jon Cole finished 13th with a time of 49.03.
In the boys' 4x200m relay, Pulaski's team of eighth graders Tyson Booker, Hayden Vaught, Cohen Finley and Brock finished in 13th with a time of 1:41.40. Southwestern's team of Anderson, Brittle, Cole and Sejour came in right behind them in 14th with a time of 1:41.74.
In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern's team of freshmen Kelly, Michael Seiber, Bryce Bateman and Tyler Phelps came in 12th with a time of 9:43.73.
In the boys' high jump, Pulaski's Woods came in second with a height of 6-02.00. Pulaski's Finley came in 12th place.
In the boys' long jump, Pulaski's T.J. Colyer came in 10th with a distance of 18-02.50, while Soutwestern's Cole came in 11th with a distance of 18-01.50.
In the boys' triple jump, Southwestern's Kelly came in 20th with a distance of 31-09.50.
In the boys' pole vault, Southwestern's Michael Seiber came in 12th with a height of 9-00.00.
In the girls' 100m dash, Southwestern senior Lily Kennedy came in 33rd place with a time of 16.28.
In the girls' 200m dash, Southwestern seventh grader Shelby Lockard came in 17th place with a time of 28.86, while her senior teammate Jadyn Campbell came in 20th with a time of 29.56.
In the girls' 400m dash, Southwestern sophomore Ansley Mounce came in 20th place with a time of 1:07.41.
In the girls' 800m, Southwestern freshman Olivia Huff was the top local finisher in seventh place with a time of 2:31.65.
In the girls' 1600m, Southwestern sophomore Kaitlyn Williams finished 26th in a time of 6:35.84.
In the girls' 3200m, Southwestern junior Madeline Peterson finished eighth in a time of 13:03.00, while her eighth grade teammate Morgan Woodall finished in 21st place with a time of 16:37.75.
In the girls' 100m hurdles, Southwestern's Campbell finished 12th in a time of 19.12, while Southwestern's Mounce finished 18th in a time of 20.49.
In the girls' 300m hurdles, Campbell once again was the top local finisher, finishing in fifth place with a time of 51.80, while her teammate Lockard finished ninth in a time of 53.52.
In the girls' 4x200m relay, Southwestern's team finished 12th in a time of 2:11.83.
In the girls' 4x400m relay, Southwestern's team of Huff, senior Kathryn Carrington, Mounce and Lockard finished in sixth place with a time of 4:31.49.
In the girls' 4x800m relay, Southwestern placed second in a time of 10:51.46. Their team was comprised of Madeline Peterson, Shaye Seiber, Huff and Carrington.
In the girls' long jump, Southwestern's Madeline Peterson came in 25th place with a distance of 11-04.50.
In the girls' triple jump, Southwestern's Carrington finished in 16th with a distance of 28-01.00.
In the girls' pole vault, Southwestern's A.J. Perrin came in eighth with a height of 7-00.00, while her junior teammate Katie Smith came in 13th with a height of 6-00.00.
In the girls' shot put, Southwestern junior Sia Taylor came in 23rd with a distance of 22-10.50. Southwestern freshman Claire Peterson came in 29th place.
In the girls' discus, Southwestern's Claire Peterson came in 26th with a distance of 49-01. Southwestern's Taylor finished in 30th place.
Pulaski County will next compete in the Madison Central All-Comers meet on Tuesday, while Southwestern will be at the Patriot Games in Danville on Tuesday.
