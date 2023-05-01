Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM EDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...West winds of 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph will continue into the evening. * WHERE...The Lake Wind Advisory is for Lake Cumberland and Laurel River Lake. * WHEN...The Lake Wind Advisory is in effect until 9 PM this evening. * IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will create hazardous conditions for small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds and rough waves can overturn small craft. &&