Pulaski and Southwestern volleyball were on the road on Saturday morning, as they both traveled north to Nicholasville to take on powerhouse West Jessamine in a triple header on the campus of the Colts. For the Lady Maroons, this was the first opportunity for them to take the court in the season, while the Warriors were hoping for a bounce back after falling to Somerset Christian in their season opener.
Pulaski first took on West Jessamine, with the Colts winning quickly in three straight sets (25-18, 25-12, 25-12) to give the Maroons a loss to begin their season. Pulaski was led in the match by seven kills from senior Maggie Holt and six kills from junior Becca DeBord, as well as 19 assists from freshman Olivia Travis.
Southwestern then took on the hosting West Jessamine Colts and once again the home team cruised, with West Jessamine downing the Warriors 3-0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-11).
Then in the final game, the two crosstown rivals faced off against each other. The Maroons and Warriors battled but it was Pulaski that ended out on top, as the Maroons won 3-0 (25-13, 25-18, 25-22) for their first victory over the Warriors since the 2013 season. Pulaski was led in the game by Holt with 13 kills and three aces, as well as DeBord with six kills and four aces and 13 assists from Travis.
Pulaski begins the season 1-1 and will be in action again on Tuesday when they will travel to Corbin to take on the Redhounds at 5:30 p.m.
Southwestern falls to 0-3 and will have a chance for their first victory on Thursday when they host North Laurel at 7:30 p.m.
