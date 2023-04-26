After a successful outing at the Lake Cumberland Classic, the Pulaski County Maroons and Southwestern Warriors track and field teams were back in action in the Madison Central All-Comers meet. Both teams had wins during the evening of events.
In the boys' 100m dash, Pulaski sophomore Tristan Weddle finished second, clocking in at a time of 11.48. Southwestern freshman Dashaun Sejour came in 17th place with a time of 12.09. Other local finishers included senior Preston Frost in 21st with a time of 12.19, Southwestern freshman Gage Anderson in 35th with a time of 12.77, Pulaski freshman Bryan Ford in 40th with a time of 12.89, Southwestern freshman Riley Stinson in 50th with a time of 13.12, Pulaski freshman Conner Flynn in 64th with a time of 13.49, Southwestern freshman Drew Kelly in 67th with a time of of 13.63, Pulaski sophomore Logan Stamper in 72nd with a time of 13.91 and Southwestern sophomore Jonathan Haynes in 87th with a time of 14.94.
In the boys' 200m dash, Pulaski's Weddle recorded a victory, taking first place in a time of 23.29. Southwestern junior Victor Colyer finished second in a time of 23.45. Other finishers included Pulaski senior T.J. Colyer in eighth with a time of 24.10, Southwestern's Frost in 15th with a time of 24.81, Southwestern's Sejour in 16th with a time of 24.93, Southwestern sophomore Broderick Brittle in 21st with a time of 25.60, Southwestern junior Kameron Cox in 23rd, Pulaski eighth grader Jack Furr in 31st with a time of 26.50, Pulaski's Conner Flynn in 39th with a time of 27.74, Southwestern's Stinson in 43rd with a time of 28.09 and Pulaski's Stamper in 44th with a time of 28.32.
In the boys' 400m dash, Southwestern's Victor Colyer finished in third place with a time of 52.78, while Pulaski senior Kannon Cundiff finished fifth with a time of 53.70. Other finishers included Southwestern senior Caleb Perrin in sixth with a time of 53.87, Pulaski sophomore Landon Stevens in 19th with a time of 57.99, Pulaski's Furr in 21st with a time of 58.39, Pulaski senior Clint Woods in 29th with a time of 1:00.76, Southwestern junior Zabrey Bortz in 35th with a time of 1:02.17, Pulaski freshman Matthew Wright in 45th with a time of 1:06.05, Southwestern freshman Tyler Phelps in 48th with a time of 1:06.57, Southwestern's Gage Anderson in 49th with a time of 1:08.29 and Pulaski freshman Noah Patterson in 57th with a time of 1:13.92.
In the boys' 800m, Southwestern's Perrin came in second place with a time of 2:03.17, with Pulaski's Landon Stevens finishing ninth with a time of 2:23.47. Southwestern eighth grader Hunter Troxtle finished 27th with a time of 2:43.26, Southwestern's Tyler Phelps finished 31st with a time of 2:51.24 and Southwestern's Bryce Bateman finished 32nd with a time of 2:52.51.
The top local finisher in the boys' 1600m was Southwestern freshman Michael Seiber, who finished in 21st with a time of 5:32.50, while his teammate Troxtle finished in 34th with a time of 5:53.57. Southwestern's Bateman finished 37th with a time of 5:56.10 and Southwestern's Bortz finished 41st with a time of 6:09.20.
In the boys' 3200m, Southwestern's Bortz finished in third place with a time of 11:00.34.
In the boys' 110m hurdles, Pulaski's T.J. Colyer finished third with a time of 17.81, while Southwestern's Brittle finished sixth with a time of 18.57. Pulaski's Stamper finished 14th with a time of 21.94.
Southwestern's Frost won the boys' 300m hurdles in a time of 41.91, while his junior teammate Ben Coomer came in 12th with a time of 49.76.
In the boys' 4x100m relay, Southwestern came in seventh with a time of 50.11.
In the boys' 4x200m relay, Pulaski took home the win with a time of 1:32.36.
In the boys' 4x400m relay, Southwestern came in third with a time of 3:48.33.
In the boys' 4x800m relay, Southwestern took home second place with a time of 9:04.61.
In the boys' high jump, Pulaski's Woods took the victory with a height of 6-00.00, while his senior teammate T.J. Colyer came in fifth with a height of 5-04.00.
In the boys' long jump, Southwestern senior Jon Cole came in sixth with a distance of 17-10.50, while Pulaski's Furr came in eighth with a distance of 17-00.50. Southwestern's Cox came in ninth, Southwestern's Bortz came in 24th and Southwestern's Haynes came in 26th
In the boys' pole vault, Southwestern's Michael Seiber came in ninth with a height of 8-06.00, while Pulaski junior Mason Horton finished 17th with a height of 7-06.00. Other local finishers included Southwestern's Kelly in 12th, Southwestern's Bateman in 20th and Southwestern's Troxtle in 23rd.
In the boys' shot put, Southwestern junior Nikolas Tucker finished seventh with a distance of 36-02.00, while Pulaski's Ford finished 18th with a distance of 32-01.00. Other finishers included Pulaski freshman Kolten Cain in 23rd, Pulaski freshman Michael Marcum in 26th and Pulaski sophomore Sam Mink in 42nd.
In the boys' discus, Pulaski's Marcum finished eighth with a distance of 96-07, while Southwestern junior Cooper Garmon came in 14th with a distance of 91-00. Pulaski's Cain finished in 16th, Southwestern sophomore Braxton Walters finished 19th and Pulaski's Mink finished 40th.
In the girls' 100m dash, Pulaski junior Kenzie Cupp finished in fifth place with a time of 13.79, while Southwestern sophomore Taylor Pruett finished 25th with a time of 14.96. Other finishers included Pulaski sophomore Simi McAlpin in 17th with a time of 14.72, Southwestern sophomore Cadie Layne in 34th with a time of 15.43, Southwestern senior Lily Kennedy in 48th with a time of 16.46 and Southwestern seventh grader Katie Lyons in 52nd with a time of 17.05.
In the girls' 200m dash, Southwestern seventh grader Shelby Lockard was the top local finisher in ninth place with a time of 29.64. Southwestern's Layne finished 24th with a time of 32.36, while Southwestern's Kennedy finished 32nd with a time of 33.78.
In the girls' 400m dash, Southwestern junior Shaye Seiber finished in fifth place with a time of 1:06.22, with Southwestern senior Kathryn Carrington finishing 18th with a time of 1:15.24.
Pulaski sophomore Addison Cundiff won the girls' 800m for the Maroons, claiming first place in a time of 2:32.91. Southwestern freshman Olivia Huff came right behind in second with a time of 2:32.94. Other finishers included Pulaski freshman Maggie Bertram in third with a time of 2:32.99, Pulaski freshman Hannah Murray in sixth with a time of 2:45.76, Southwestern junior Madeline Peterson in 12th with a time of 2:57.40, Pulaski freshman Gracie Burton in 16th with a time of 3:00.40 and Southwestern eighth grader Morgan Woodall in 24th with a time of 3:32.06.
In the girls' 1600m, Pulaski's Bertram finished second in a time of 5:39.60, while Southwestern's Madeline Peterson finished seventh in a time of 6:13.69. Southwestern's Shelby Lockard finished eighth in a time of 6:25.35, Pulaski's Gracie Burton finished ninth with a time of 6:26.10 and Southwestern's Woodall finished 19th with a time of 7:38.78.
In the girls' 3200m, Shaye Seiber claimed the win with a time of 12:19.14, while her sophomore teammate Kaitlyn Williams came in fourth place with a time of 14:56.21.
In the girls' 100m hurdles, Southwestern senior Jadyn Campbell finished in sixth place with a time of 19.16. Southwestern sophomore Ansley Mounce finished 12th in a time of 20.57, while her junior teammate Cheyenne Phillips finished 15th in a time of 21.28.
In the girls' 300m hurdles, Southwestern's Campbell came in fourth place with a time of 53.28. Southwestern's Lockard came in seventh with a time of 55.33, while her teammate Ansley Mounce came in 12th with a time of 56.80.
In the girls' 4x100m relay, Southwestern came in ninth place with a time of 58.58.
In the girls' 4x200m relay, Southwestern finished eighth in a time of 2:05.74.
In the girls' 4x400m relay, Southwestern was crowned the winner after finishing in a time of 4:35.55.
Southwestern took home a second victory in the girls' 4x800m relay, taking first place with a time of 10:45.26.
Pulaski's Hannah Murray won the girls' high jump event with a height of 4-08.00.
In the girls' long jump, Pulaski's Cupp finished in fourth with a distance of 14-09.00, while Southwestern's Phillips finished 15th with a distance of 12-00.50. Other finishers included Pulaski's Addison Cundiff in 13th and Southwestern's Madeline Peterson in 17th.
In the girls' triple jump, Cupp again came in fourth place with a distance of 31-03.25.
In the girls' pole vault, Southwestern sophomore A.J. Perrin came in fourth with a height of 7-06.00, while Pulaski junior Lily Hamilton came in seventh with a height of 5-00.00.
In the girls' shot put, Pulaski junior Lexi Lawless came in second place with a distance of 34-05.00, while Pulaski freshman Trinity Childress finished 22nd and Pulaski freshman Shelby Stamper finished in 34th.
In the girls' discus, Pulaski's Lawless was again the top local finisher, finishing third with a distance of 93-00. Her teammates, Childress and Shelby Stamper, came in 11th and 24th respectively.
Pulaski will next participate in the Cardinal Classic at South Laurel on Friday, while Southwestern will travel to Nicholasville to take on the Chick-Fil-A Invitational.
