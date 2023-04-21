The Pulaski County Maroons are doing very well right now. Tied with Somerset at the top of the 47th District and looking to extend their six-game win streak, their last game a 10-1 win over Rockcastle County. Friday night, they hosted the Raiders of McCreary County. McCreary was 10-6 and on a winning streak themselves at four games. Their latest win over Somerset Christian, 14-1 on Thursday night. The Maroons were only able to complete one full inning before the game was canceled for weather.
The Maroons started the game with Mason Acton on the pitcher’s mound. He was able to strike out his first three batters, those being Brady Corder, Austin West, and Maddox McKinney. When the Maroons took their turn in the batter’s box, Brysen Dugger hit a single to right field. Brady Cain was safe at first after hitting the shortstop, although Dugger was out at second on a fielder's choice. Bryce Cowell hit a double to left center advancing Cain. The inning would end after two Maroons struck out.
The second inning had Acton still on the mound in pouring rain. Kaleb Ellis first to bat hit a pop fly caught by the third baseman for the out. Noah Shook hit a single good enough to land on first. Shook stole second base before Musgrave was struck out and to finish the inning Acton struck out Cameron Burke. The bottom of the second started with Jacob Todd at the plate, he was struck out. Wesslin Falin had a hit to right field but was caught for the out. Jace Frye hit a single. The game unfortunately ended with runners at second and third with Kameryn Hargis at the plate with a count of 3-2 and two outs and no runs scored.
At the writing of this article, we have not received word on a potential reschedule. The Maroons will be in action again on Saturday where they face off against Southwestern and then they will host Somerset in district action on Monday at 6 p.m.
