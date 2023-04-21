Somerset, KY (42501)

Today

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Showers and thundershowers this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low 44F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.