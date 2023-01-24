The Pulaski County offense has exploded on the court ever since a loss to Lincoln County at the beginning of the month, leading the Maroons to a six-game winning streak. Getting back a key senior in Jace Frye last week has also provided the Maroons with another weapon in their offensive machine. To extend their win streak to seven games, however, Pulaski had to stop a pesky Clinton County team.
The Maroons also celebrated a wonderful group of seniors for their senior night festivities, as they honored Frye, Barek Williams, Cayden Lancaster, Kam Hargis, Brysen Dugger and Ben Dalton. All the seniors contributed in one way or another on the stat sheet and although the game was close early, the Bulldogs’ defense could not stop the red-hot Pulaski County offense, as the Maroons defeated Clinton County 84-53.
Pulaski got out to a quick 7-0 start early in the first quarter following five straight points from Frye and the first two points of the game for Williams. Junior Cohen Davis followed that up with five points of his own to trim the lead for the home team down to just two points.
Davis scored all seven of Clinton County’s points in the first period and brought the Bulldogs within one at 8-7. The Maroons answered with an 11-0 run to end the quarter up 19-7. Williams and Lancaster each scored four points on the spree by Pulaski, with Will Blankenship adding a three-pointer. Lancaster got the crowd on its feet with an alley-oop dunk off of the backboard, assisted by Carson Fraley.
Frye opened the second quarter with another basket before back-to-back buckets from sophomore Cannon Young and junior Steele Burchett gave the Bulldogs a bit of momentum. After a made three from Hargis, a three from Davis and a two from Burchett brought the Pulaski County lead down to just eight points at 24-16. Frye added another bucket in the middle of the quarter to give himself nine points, with Lancaster adding four and Hargis hitting another for two. Lancaster slammed the ball down with force for one of his baskets here, his second slam dunk of the night.
The game was within 10 for Clinton County following a made shot from Young. The home team’s offense caught fire again late in the period though, with the Maroons going on a 13-5 run the rest of the way through the second quarter to take a 45-27 lead into the break. Williams had five points during the run, with Dugger hitting a three-pointer, Fraley converting a traditional three-point play and Hargis hitting another shot close to the basket.
The Bulldogs came out of the break focused, outscoring the Maroons 8-2 early to trim their deficit to 47-35. Senior Eli Dearborn scored four points early, with both Davis and Burchett adding two apiece. Williams scored the only basket early for the Maroons.
This made Pulaski County refocus quickly and all of a sudden there was no stopping the Maroons on the offensive side of the court. They outscored Clinton County 22-7 the rest of the way through the third quarter and took a commanding 69-42 lead into the final period. Lancaster added another seven points on this run, including a third slam dunk that shook the backboard. Fraley played well during the run as well, scoring six points himself. Blankenship scored five points, with both Williams and Dalton adding two points each.
Clinton County kept trying to get back into the game in the early stages of the fourth quarter, outscoring the Maroons 8-3 within the first few minutes to get the Pulaski County lead down to 72-50 Seniors Braden Stockton and Thomas Oesterreicher both hits three-pointers for the Bulldogs early and Burchett added another two. This did not matter as it was once again all Pulaski in the final minutes of the game, as they outscored their opponents 12-3 late to eventually take home an 84-53 victory. Both junior Jalen Wooldridge and sophomore Mack King hit threes for the Maroons, with both freshman Zak Anderson and sophomore Ethan Idlewine hitting two-pointers. Sophomore Gavin Cook hit two technical free throws late in the game as well.
Pulaski was led in scoring by both Barek Williams and Cayden Lancaster, who each had a game-high 16 points in the win. Jace Frye was the other scorer in double digits with 11 points, while Carson Fraley had nine, Will Blankenship had eight and Kam Hargis had seven. Jalen Wooldridge, Brysen Dugger and Mack King each had three, while Ethan Idlewine, Gavin Cook, Zak Anderson and Ben Dalton had two points apiece. Clinton County was led by Steele Burchett with 12 points.
The Maroons improve to 20-2 with the win and will be in action again on Friday night where they will host the Somerset Briar Jumpers for a girl-boy doubleheader. Tip off for the boys’ game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
