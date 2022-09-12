Monday night, the Pulaski County Maroons welcomed in the North Laurel Jaguars. With North Laurel on a seven-game win streak and the Pulaski looking to bounce back from a 5-0 loss against Madison Southern on Saturday, this figured to be a close game.
Just before the game, Pulaski County head coach James Rixon pulled Gavin Lawson from the goal due to an injury. Freshman Keegan Keith was put in the goal and would go on to have several saves, you wouldn’t have known he was informed he was starting just minutes before the game kicked off.
Despite this, Pulaski would ride a hat trick from sophomore Tyson Absher to a 4-1 victory over the Jaguars in a very physical game. Coach Rixon was very glad to see no one hurt heading out of this one.
“We were lucky to come out with no injuries with tonight’s physical game,” he explained.
The first goal came off of a corner kick, as Absher would get his first goal of his hat trick in the fifth minute. The goal would be assisted by senior Gavin Rader, putting the Maroons up 1-0.
Senior Henry Gillum had several good looks at the goal, but none would land in the net. Around the 10th minute, Gillum would have an assist to Absher for his second goal of the night. Absher shot it with his left foot, with the ball sent to the right corner of the net, putting Pulaski up 2-0.
In the 22nd minute, Keith would leave the goal for a save and the ball would bounce over his head and off the foot of freshman Jaxon Jacobs of North Laurel, trimming the Pulaski lead to just 2-1.
Absher would complete his hat trick with his third goal in the 33rd minute, making the score 3-1.
Both North Laurel and Pulaski County played great defense for the rest of the half, until there was less than two minutes to go. Sophomore Austin Morales would find the net off of an assist from Absher, putting the Maroons up 4-1 at the half.
Both teams played great defense and had several good looks at the goal but neither team would score in the second half, giving the Maroons a bounce-back 4-1 victory over the Jaguars.
Pulaski, now 9-3-1, will host Wayne County on Thursday night, with start time at 6 p.m.
