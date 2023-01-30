Following a tough overtime loss at home to Somerset on Friday, the Pulaski County Maroons traveled to Rockcastle County to participate in the Rocket Classic, where they were set to face off against the Commodores of Tates Creek. Despite the record of the Commodores, this turned out to be a hard fight between the two teams, with Pulaski County eventually prevailing 74-67.
Senior Josiah Taylor opened the scoring for Tates Creek before buckets by Barek Williams and Carson Fraley gave Pulaski a 4-2 lead early in the game. A 10-1 run by the Commodores then flipped the script and had the visiting team on the scoreboard on top 12-5. Senior Eric Hackett, the team's leading scorer at over 16 points per game, contributed his first five points of the game during the run. Despite threes falling from Williams and Brysen Dugger, the Maroons found themselves behind 16-13 at the end of the first quarter.
Tackett opened up the second quarter with two buckets, with the first three-pointer of the game falling for Cayden Lancaster shortly thereafter. This quarter was a battle between the two number 5's on the court, with Lancaster pouring in 18 total points during the eight-minute period and Tackett scoring 12 points. Lancaster scored 18 of the team's 24 points in the quarter, with Fraley adding four and Jace Frye contributing the other two points. Lancaster also hit five shots from long range, reminding fans in attendance of his 38-point outburst against the Jumpers on Friday night. The teams were tied at 37-37 heading into the break.
The home team on the scoreboard opened up the third quarter on a 10-0 run following three each from Fraley and Dugger and two each from Kam Hargis and Williams to take a 47-37 lead over Tates Creek. Williams added another four during the quarter, with both Fraley and Lancaster adding another two to their total. However, following some excellent post work by the Commodores, the lead of Pulaski County was cut to just 55-49 heading into the final period.
Tates Creek tied the game up at 60-60 using an 11-5 run to begin the fourth quarter. Four different players scored on the run and sophomore Dawson Garth led them with five points. However, as soon as the game was tied up, it was almost as suddenly a 10-point game again as the Maroons went on a 10-0 run to take control 70-60 late in the contest. Lancaster was once again key on the run, scoring eight of the 10 points. Dugger added the other two points. The Commodores tried to rally but ultimately ran out of time, with Pulaski County prevailing 76-68 in a closer-than-expected contest.
The Maroons were led in scoring by Cayden Lancaster, who scored a game-high 30 points in the win. Barek Williams, Carson Fraley and Brysen Dugger were all in double-digits as well with 18, 13 and 11 points respectively. Dugger won the MVP award for his team in the contest due to the lockdown defense he played all game long. Both Jace Frye and Kam Hargis scored two points each. Eric Hackett was the high scorer for Tates Creek with 24 points.
Pulaski improves to 21-3 with the victory and will be action again on Friday as they travel to Harlan County to take on the Black Bears. Tip-off for that game is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
