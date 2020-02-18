Pulaski cheerleaders perform like 'rock stars' at Nationals

Pulaski County cheerleaders are bringing home fourth place in the nation out of 48 teams in the Medium D2 division. This program graduated seven seniors after their National Championship win in 2019, however, they never backed down or refused to settle .
"They added nine girls at their April tryout and quickly went to work," stated Pulaski County High School cheer coach Aislynn Frei. "These girls were full of grit and grace and never backed down from hard work. Most people thought Pulaski cheer would have a rebuilding year but this group of talented young athletes proved them all wrong and definitely shows this program will continue to rise and grow."
The Pulaski cheerleaders kicked off their season with a first place win at the Bluegrass Championship, where they earned their bid to compete at nationals. They also recently received first place at the Bluegrass Challenge on January 25.
On The first day of competition at nationals, the Pulaski cheerleaders received the highest score out of their preliminary group. This allowed them to skip semi finals and advance straight thru to finals. Only three teams out of 48 received this honor .
"The Pulaski cheerleaders took the mats one last time as a team this season and performed like rockstars in finals," stated Frei. "They didn't let one mishap dim their shine on their finals performance. They persevered and delivered a beautiful routine. Year after year, the Pulaski girls are proving they are a true cheer force amongst talented teams across the nation.
When these girls take the mat, the cheer would takes notice."
Pulaski County High School cheerleaders are, front row from left, Adilynn Frei, Adriana Fields, Rylee Hornsby, Ashton Ikerd, Autumn Robinson, and Allison Molden; second row from left, Rami Todd, Tori Inabnitt, Star Ellison, Erin Atwell, Brylee Perkins, Madalyn Baker, and Abby Johnson; third row from left, Hunter Mayfield, Zoey Hampton, Madisyn Dean, Taylor Brown, Allison Woods, and Gracie Fain.
The PCHS cheerleaders are coached by Aislynn Frei, Jaala Taylor, Jason Keogh and Jeremy Taylor .
"The girls continued the process to go hard, have fun, and get better," Frei stated. "Their team motto was #together."
"They also chose to dedicate the remainder of their cheer season in memory of Danville's cheer coach, who passed away in January from cancer, #togetherforboyle and #cheer4D," Frei concluded.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.