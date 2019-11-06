Pulaski cheerleaders win UCA Bluegrass Regionals

Submitted Photo

The Pulaski cheerleaders are coached by Aislynn Frei, Jaala Taylor, and Jason Keogh. Their strength and conditioning coach is Jeremy Taylor. Pulaski County High School cheerleader team members are, front row from left, seniors Rylee Hornsby, Ashton Ikerd, and Autumn Robinson; second row from left, Madalyn Baker, Adriana Fields, Star Ellison, Tori Inabnitt, Brylee Perkins, Hunter Mayfield, Rami Todd, Erin Atwell, and Coach Jaala Taylor; third row from left, Coach Aislynn Frei, Abby Johnson, Allison Molden, Madisyn Dean, Zoey Hampton, Taylor Brown, Gracie Fain, Coach Jason Keogh, Allison Woods, and Adilynn Frei.