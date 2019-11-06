Pulaski cheerleaders win UCA Bluegrass Regionals

Coming off of their National Title win, the Pulaski County High School varsity cheerleaders were thrilled to begin their competition season this year. The defending national champion cheer squad opened with an impressive win at the UCA Bluegrass Regionals, giving them back-to-back titles for this competition. The Lady Maroons cheer squad looks very different from last year after graduating seven seniors. Most have said this would be a rebuilding year, but Pulaski cheer head coach Aislynn Frei said that she knew this team would be special early in the summer.
"They come to every single practice focused and ready to put the extra work in," Frei stated. "They may be young but they make up for it in drive, determination, and hard work. This team will do big things this season simply because they have learned early on what teamwork is about."
"I think Pulaski surprised many people this past weekend and maybe ourselves a little," Frei continued. "This team delivered an exceptional performance at the biggest and most competitive UCA regional competition there is. After all, Kentucky is the cheer capital and teams come from all over to this competition to see how they compare early in the season. This first place win paves their way to the National Competition in Orlando, Fl."
The seniors on this team have worked hard to secure three out of four first-place titles over their high school career at this regional event. Among their three first-place wins is a spectacular first runner-up performance. This is a huge accomplishment for these seniors who have devoted their entire high school years to cheerleading.
The Pulaski cheerleaders are coached by Aislynn Frei, Jaala Taylor, and Jason Keogh. Their strength and conditioning coach is Jeremy Taylor. Pulaski County High School cheerleader team members are, front row from left, seniors Rylee Hornsby, Ashton Ikerd, and Autumn Robinson; second row from left, Madalyn Baker, Adriana Fields, Star Ellison, Tori Inabnitt, Brylee Perkins, Hunter Mayfield, Rami Todd, Erin Atwell, and Coach Jaala Taylor; third row from left, Coach Aislynn Frei, Abby Johnson, Allison Molden, Madisyn Dean, Zoey Hampton, Taylor Brown, Gracie Fain, Coach Jason Keogh, Allison Woods, and Adilynn Frei.
