After an offensive slugfest against West Jessamine in the first round of the playoffs, the Maroons of Pulaski County were on the road this week to face off against the stiff challenge of Woodford County.
The Maroons were down early in a defensive battle, and although they were able to battle with the Yellow Jackets in the second half, they would eventually fall 49-28 to conclude their season.
The Yellow Jackets received the opening kickoff and would drive the ball down the field until the Maroons' defense would step up and force a turnover on downs. Unfortunately for Pulaski County, their offense wouldn't be able to get started, as senior quarterback Brysen Dugger was sacked twice and the Maroons would have to punt the ball away.
Woodford County would then start their next drive and would be in possession of the ball for the next six minutes, draining some time off the clock in the first quarter, including a 12-yard strike from sophomore quarterback Andrew Nason to senior Aden Nelson. The defense of Pulaski County would again stand strong, with senior kicker Sawyer Ford then trotting onto the field to attempt a 35 yard field goal. The kick would hook to the right and prevent the Yellow Jackets from scoring first.
Pulaski would get the ball back before tragedy would strike, as a fumble at their own ten yard line would be returned back for a touchdown by senior Caleb Brown. Following a missed point after attempt, the Jackets would lead 6-0 with about two minutes left in the first quarter. Senior Jerricho Dixon would have the first positive play for the Maroons on their next possession, a three-yard rush, before the quarter would come to a close.
To begin the second quarter, Pulaski would be forced into a turnover on downs by the Woodford County defense. The Yellow Jacket offense would then proceed to wind the clock down once again, having another six plus minutes possession. Nason would find Nelson multiple times throughout the drive, including a big 30-yard completion to convert a 2nd-and-20. Eventually, senior Kenyun Maxberry would find the end zone from four yards out. A two-point conversion by senior Preston Stacy would follow, putting Woodford County up 14-0 with just a shade over two minutes left in the half.
The Maroons were determined to not go into the half with a goose egg, with sophomore Ethan Idlewine finding a hole for a 14 yard gain, senior Chandler Godby finding his first big gain of the night with a 24 yard rush, and an 11 yard pass completion from Dugger to freshman Zak Anderson, before Dugger would get all the way to the goal line with an eight yard rush. With triple zeros showing on the clock, Idlewine would get across the line for the first score for Pulaski to close out the half, as they would trail Woodford County 14-7 at the break.
To open the second half, the Maroons would unfortunately have a repeat of the first quarter, as they would fumble on their first play from scrimmage, which would then be recovered by the Yellow Jackets. With the Jackets in prime scoring position, it wouldn't be long before they would stretch out their lead, as Nason would find senior Jabari Alexander for a 16 yard touchdown to put Woodford County up 21-7 with less than two minutes removed from the halftime break.
Godby finally made his mark on the game on the ensuing kickoff, as he found a gap in the defense to return the ball 90 yards for a touchdown, getting them within a score once again at 21-14.
Nason would then lead the Jackets on another successful drive, with a pass completed to Stacy for a gain of 14 yards to put Woodford County on the edge of the red zone. One play later, senior Abdul Bilal would rush it in from 21 yards out to give the Yellow Jackets another score and increase their lead to 28-14, with it appearing that both offenses were beginning to wake up.
After punts by both offenses, Pulaski would get the ball back with 1:58 left in the quarter, with the Maroons able to get back into scoring position rather quickly after a 67 yard completion from Dugger to Godby. To open the fourth quarter, and following a roughing the passer call, Dugger would find Godby once again, this one from 11 yards out, to pull the Maroons within a score again at 28-21. This would also be Godby's 27th touchdown reception of the season, putting him two shy of the single-season state record.
A failed onside kick attempt would give the ball back to Woodford County with 11:47 left in the game. With a little bit more than seven minutes left in the game, Nason would be able to run it in from 18 yards out after an offensive chop block call would put pressure on Woodford County to score, giving the Yellow Jackets a 35-21 lead.
Godby would be able to get the ball into Yellow Jacket territory with a 15 yard rush, with Woodford County also being called for a personal foul to give the Maroons an additional 15 yards on the play. Godby would then once again get a touchdown reception that went for 28 yards, again putting Pulaski County down by one score at 35-28 with 6:44 left in the game.
It wouldn't be long before Woodford County would answer back, as Nason would find sophomore Wyatt Crowe for a 51-yard touchdown to put the Jackets up 42-28.
Facing a fourth down on their next possession, Idlewine would run a fake punt for a gain of 34 yards to convert a fourth-and-eight. However, a fumble on another fourth down try would give the ball back to Woodford County for the final time. The Yellow Jackets would drain time off the clock and score one more time off of a four-yard Nason run. The Jackets would defeat the Maroons 49-28.
Dugger would go 13-26 for 159 yards and two touchdowns for the Maroons. Idlewine would be the leading rusher with 47 yards on 13 attempts with one touchdown. Godby would have 280 all-purpose yards, with 131 yards of those receiving along with three touchdowns. Godby would also tie the single-season touchdown reception record in the state.
Pulaski finishes their season 9-3, and congrats to the following seniors on fantastic varsity careers: Layton Abbott, Brady Cain, Gustovo Cornegio, Jerricho Dixon, Brysen Dugger, Chandler Godby, Logan Godsey, Conner Haste, Declan Hayes, James McKeown, James New, Aiden Wesley, and Barek Williams.
