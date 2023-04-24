This season, the 47th District has two teams sitting on top, those being the Maroons of Pulaski County and Briar Jumpers of Somerset. Both teams looked to bounce back from losses over the weekend, Somerset against Tates Creek and Pulaski against crosstown rival Southwestern. Monday night the two teams played the first of their two-game series.
Somerset started pitcher Raygan New. The Maroons started Trey Hornsby.
First up to bat for the Jumpers Isaiah Lewis was walked. Blake Abbott was hit by a pitch. Griffin Loy was safe at first after a hit, but Lewis was out at third base. Caynan Sizemore hit to right field loading the bases. Josh Gross hit over first base for his first RBI of the night. Gross stole home during Kole Grundy’s at-bat. He got a single RBI. Cayden Cimala had a pop fly out. Somerset ended the top of the first up 3-0.
During the Maroon half of the first, Brysen Dugger and Brady Cain had fly ball outs. Bryce Cowell and Mason Acton walked. Marshall Livesay had a double to center field earning his first RBI. Jacob Todd struck out to end the inning. 3-1 Somerset.
Hornsby for Pulaski had three strikeouts during the top of the second inning. Blake Abbott had a single to left field. New for Somerset had three strikeouts for three batters during their defensive stance.
The top of the third inning started with Sizemore hitting a single to left field. Gross bunted his way to second base due to an error from the Pulaski defense. Grundy struck out. Cimala was thrown out at first due to his hit and Jamison Coomer was struck out to retire the side.
The offense for the Maroons really came to play during the third inning. Dugger had a single hit past second base. Cowell had a single before Acton was walked. Livesay had a single to left field for two to tie up the game at 3-3. Todd was hit by a pitch. Wessen Falin had a single to the Somerset shortstop. Jace Frye had a single to left field for another two RBI’s that put the Maroons on top 5-3.
Pulaski started the fourth inning with a pitching change, as Carter Ross took the mound. Carter was able to strike out three of his four batters. Somerset’s defense allowed a walk. Coomer caught a fly ball from Cain in right field. Dugger stole second base. Chase Farmer was struck out. Mason Acton hit a double for an RBI that made the score 6-3 in favor of Pulaski. Somerset brought Cimala out to replace New on the pitcher’s mound. Livesay had a fly ball to center to end the inning.
Ross continued his laser focused pitching during the fifth inning, striking out Sizemore, Grundy, and Cimala. Gross had the only hit for the Briar Jumpers, a single to the Pulaski short stop.
Cayden Cimala started his pitching with batter Aiden Wesley. Wesley got a hit to Ross but was thrown out at first base. Falin hit a pop fly to left field, but it was dropped, good enough for a single. Frye hit a pop fly and Abbott had a diving save for the second out. Kameryn Hargis had the last at-bat and was struck out.
The sixth inning started with a Coomer strike out. Carson Ryan hit a fly ball and it was caught for the second out. Isaiah Lewis was walked. Abbott had a double to the outfield wall for the RBI and made the Pulaski lead 6-4.
The Maroons started the bottom of the sixth with Dugger at the plate. He hit a double to center field. Cain got a hit to the Somerset short stop, but he dropped it. Cain was caught away from second base and was tagged out. Cimala struck out Farmer and Acton to close the inning.
The top of the seventh started with Sizemore. He hit to the Maroon shortstop and was thrown out at first base. Gross had a fly ball to center for the second out. The final batter stepped up and was struck out to end the ball game, with the Maroons defeating the Jumpers 6-4.
Pulaski was led by three RBI’s from Livesay, as well as an RBI apiece from Acton, Falin and Frye. Hornsby got the start for the Maroons and went three innings, allowing three runs with four hits and striking out five. Ross got the win on the mound, throwing four innings and only allowing one hit and one run, while striking out nine. Somerset was led by one RBI apiece from Abbott, Gross and Grundy. New got the start for the Jumpers and pitched three and two-third innings, allowing six runs while striking out seven. Cimala pitched the last two and one-third innings, allowing just two hits while striking out three.
The Maroons, now 14-9, and the Jumpers, now 12-13, will play again on Tuesday. First pitch is at 6 p.m. at Charlie Taylor Field.
