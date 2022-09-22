On a chilly Thursday evening, the Pulaski County Maroons traveled across town to face the red-hot Somerset Christian Cougars, who have not lost a game since Aug. 23, with this game serving as the home finale for the Cougars in the regular season. It would be a defensive battle between both teams, but it would be the Maroons who would walk away with a win, defeating the Cougars 1-0.
Pulaski County senior Sawyer Gambill had the first shot of the game in the seventh minute, as he would strike the ball slightly over the goal. The first shot attempt for Somerset Christian would be from junior Ethan Warren in the 13th minute, with his strike going wide of the net.
Senior Henry Gillum would have a free kick in the 18th minute that was a booming strike, but would go wide of the goal. Another shot attempt by the Cougars in the 24th minute, this one by junior Arnold Holland, would go over the net.
Holland would have the closest attempt of the game thus far in the 30th minute, as a shot by him would be deflected away from the net by Pulaski County junior goalkeeper Gavin Lawson. In the 38th minute, sophomore Austin Morales would have a close attempt for the Maroons, although it would be deflected by Somerset Christian junior goalkeeper Charles Scott. The two teams would go into the halftime break deadlocked in a 0-0 tie.
Pulaski was very aggressive coming out of the half, with a shot in the 50th minute by junior Ryan Beam going wide of the goal. The Maroons would finally break the tie just a minute later, as following a breakaway from Morales, he would find senior Gavin Rader for a strike into the left side of the net for the goal, his fifth goal of the season.
Morales would have two more opportunities at the goal in the 54th and 62nd minutes that would go over the goal. Another shot attempt by Warren in the 61st minute would be short of the net.
In the 64th minute, a yellow card on Pulaski County would lead to a Somerset Christian free kick, although it would be saved by Lawson in goal. Sophomore Tyson Absher, the leading goal scorer for the Maroons, would have his first attempt at the net in the 75th minute, with it being barely saved by Scott.
As the minutes begun to wind down, the Pulaski defense went into full-on prevention mode, trying their best to prevent a Somerset Christian equalizer. Beam had a sliding deflection in the 77th minute that prevented a Cougars’ shot on the goal.
Absher would have one more chance at the goal in the 80th minute, but his shot attempt would be just barely shagged off of his foot, with the ball proceeding to go wide of the net. Just a few moments later, however, the final buzzer would sound and the Maroons would come away with a hard-fought 1-0 victory over the homestanding Cougars.
Pulaski’s record now stands at 11-3-2, with the Maroons being in action again on Tuesday, as they host South Laurel in their home finale at 6 p.m. Somerset Christian falls to 9-4-3, with the Cougars next being in action on Tuesday as well, as they travel to play East Jessamine at 6 p.m.
