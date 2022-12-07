The Maroons have so far started out this season just like the last one, with perfection. Pulaski County has started out 3-0 and last night traveled to McCreary Central before playing two straight at home. After a back-and-forth affair, the Maroons eventually pulled away and claimed the 67-57 victory over the Raiders.
It was another productive game for the senior tandem of Barek Williams and Cayden Lancaster to help drive Pulaski to victory. Williams scored a game-high 22 points to go along with four rebounds and a steal, while Lancaster added 21 points with two steals. Freshman Carson Fraley was the other Maroon to score in double figures with 11, while also adding six rebounds, three assists, and three steals. Other contributors for Pulaski included senior Brysen Dugger with five points, four rebounds, and two assists, senior Kameryn Hargis with four points and four rebounds, and junior Will Blankenship with four points and two steals. McCreary Central was led in scoring by senior Kyle Stephens who had 16.
Pulaski County improves to 4-0 on the season and will be in action again on Friday as they host Casey County in doubleheader action with tip time scheduled for 7:30 p.m.
